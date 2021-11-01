National Veteran Business Development Council announces that Google will join the national conference speaker lineup





Google believes that connecting people with a wide range of perspectives, ideas and experiences will lead to better products and services for Google and its users.

Siofra Harnett, Global Head of Supplier Diversity & Inclusion, Google

Detroit, Michigan, USA, October 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com /-November 3-4, National Veteran Business Development Council will host a virtual event 2021NVBDC Connect. There are one-on-one matchmaking sessions, networking, exhibitions, breakout sessions called Connect Clubs, high-level presentations, and engaging panel discussions.

Siofra (Shee-fra) Harnett leads Google’s Supplier Diversity Program. The program aims to connect minorities, women, veterans, people with disabilities and LGBT-owned businesses to internal opportunities. Siofra started working at Google in 2012 when he joined the finance team at the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. She was given the opportunity to do that by becoming a strategic sourcing manager for the Googles Access Africa project. Her role involved finding a supplier to build a fiber internet infrastructure in Africa. Her responsibilities expanded across categories and regions as she worked on more projects, integrated her experience and learned more about the Google Supplier Diversity Initiative.

The goal of Google’s Global Supplier Diversity Program is to build a comprehensive supply chain by finding opportunities for more diverse companies to connect with Google. Siofra leads the way Google undertakes new initiatives at the core of Google’s support for the diversity business of its suppliers. Siofra Harnett will speak at the NVBDCs 2021 Connect event on November 3rd with a presentation on Google Supplier Diversity-Technology Utilization in the Digital World. Google believes in working with a variety of suppliers that drive innovation, and the belief in innovation is at the heart of everything they do.

Supplier diversity is important to the community. Because corporate businesses help diverse companies grow, which creates employment and financial opportunities, Siofra said.

Ultimately, Siofras’ role is to find, create, and grow undervalued business opportunities in Google’s supply chain. Raised in Ireland, Siofra holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Mathematics and Economics from the National University of Ireland, Galway. He then earned a master’s degree in finance from the National University of Ireland. Prior to joining Google, Siofra held several senior management positions in banking. Most recently, he was responsible for financial model risk at Allied Irish Banks.

For more information on the meeting, see the event program. We look forward to seeing you about NVBDC Connect in 2021 from November 3rd to 4th.

NVBDC Mission: NVBDC is the only veteran-owned business accreditation body developed by veterans for veterans. The purpose is to provide a reliable and reliable certificate authority for businesses of all sizes, ensuring that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

