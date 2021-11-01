No. 14 Jacket Dodges Wolfpack – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS No. 14 Georgia Institute of Technology Volleyball takes care of North Carolina State University (20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16) in an ACC play at the OKeefe Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon 8 I won in a row. After a slow start in the first set, the jacket outperformed Wolfpack 75-47 in the last three sets, keeping the pack to a nearly zero hit rate and revenge throughout the match.

Senior setter Matti McKissock emphasized the day by setting up a tech offense on his way to 42 assists and finishing third in program history with his career assists so far.

The Brazilian bomb squad of junior outside hitter Julia Bergman and senior right side hitter Mariana Branvilla was the focus of the jacket attack, resulting in a total of 39 killings. Bergman achieved 21 kills with a solid .400 clip this season, scoring 10 digs, 3 block assists and a pair of ace in the team’s 10th double-double. Brambilla enhanced his double-headed attack with 18 kills, including 3 ace, and 8 digs and block assists.

Defensively, senior middle blocker Breland Morissette secured Georgia Institute of Technology with a four-block assist, while junior libero Paola Pimentel led the team with 14 digs.

Georgia Institute of Technology (19-3, 10-2 ACC) significantly outperformed North Carolina State University (13-10, 7-5 ACC), leading Wolfpack with kills (57-36) and a percentage (.286). -) Has been achieved. 087), Assist (51-35) and Digg (58-36).

Yellow Jacket has won 30 of the last 34 games at the OKeefe Gymnasium. Georgia Institute of Technology has also won 51 of the last 60 games dating back to 2019.

How it happened

North Carolina State University led the entire set, climbing to 8-5 using a 4-point run early in the first set. Georgia Institute of Technology climbed close by using multiple 3-point runs to track 13-10 and then 17-14, and went down 3 again at 22-19, but the jacket had a further gap. Couldn’t fill in and fell to 25-20. In set 1.

Tech flipped the script over in the second set, scoring 10 out of 13 points early and taking a 13-5 lead. Despite Wolfpack’s attempt to clawback, the jacket pushed steadily, widening the gap to 11 points when everything was said and winning the match with a second set of 25-14 beatdowns.

The third set was about the same in white and gold. At an early stage, he rattled six straight points and made a leap at 11-4. The tech attack remained on fire as the jacket jumped, scoring 10 out of 11 points and taking the lead of 21-8. Georgia Institute of Technology sought to win as Brambilla’s Kill sealed a 25-17 set victory, giving the home team a 2-1 match lead.

The Yellow Jacket brought that momentum to the fourth set, using a pair of 3-point bursts to speed up the previous 13-7. North Carolina State University managed to draw within four, but Tech replied with its own five straight points, up to a comfortable 21-12 lead. The jacket rolled to conclude the match when McSock caught the sleeping puck defense for a setter kill, giving Tech a win in the fourth set of 25-16 and a win in a 3-1 match.

next

Georgia Institute of Technology will host a four-game homestand backend, welcoming Miami and Florida to the OKeefe Gymnasium next weekend. The jacket concludes the weekend with Seminole at 1:00 pm in preparation for Hurricane Senior Day at 7:00 pm on Friday. Coverage information is available here.

