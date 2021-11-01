No plans for Google Country Office in Bangladesh yet





File Photo: On July 27, 2020, the Google logo is displayed on one of the company’s office complexes in Irvine, California.

Cited by the media as the country director of the tech giant, Tanveer Rahman will lead one of Google’s cloud and AI units rather than the country office.

Google has no plans to open a country office in Bangladesh yet, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Now viral Tanveer Rahman, recently quoted in the media as the country director of the tech giant, seems to lead one of Google’s cloud and AI units rather than the country office.

Rahman, a freelance coder in Bangladesh, said he had previously worked for technology giants Apple, Microsoft and Google. He also told Dakatribune that Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to report to him and is likely to be announced shortly.

When asked about media reports that he was appointed as Google’s country director, Rahman said this was a misunderstanding and his words were out of context.

Google did not answer Dhaka Tribune’s question until this report was submitted.

However, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Bangladesh, Google’s local consultant in the country, also said it was unaware of Google’s decision to open an office here.

Fuad Hasan Sakib, another Bangladeshi who works as an account strategist at PwC and Google, said he was unaware of the appointment of Tanveer Rahman.

Mir Washi Ahmed, a well-known software development engineer at Amazon, said he doubted the whole story.

“The gentleman claims he has been appointed as the second Bangladeshi director of Google, and is also published in the Bangla Tribune,” he wrote in a social media post.

“Great news. I thought his career must be very rich. But the news didn’t say where his current workplace is. Organizations like Google usually go elsewhere. We hire people with experience in the same position, “he added.

What’s more, Ahmed wrote that becoming a director at the age of 32 was unprecedented. He added that finding Rahman’s profile on LinkedIn is very difficult.

The profile was later found to be deactivated.

Rahman told Dhaka Tribune that he has worked for Microsoft for five years, but is not well known in the community due to his lack of degree.

He also claimed to have learned to code himself and contributed to the big code of the tech giant.

Google previously hired Kazi Monirul Kabir as a country consultant in Bangladesh. At the time, I heard that Google would open an office in Bangladesh, but it didn’t happen after that.

Kabir processed Google’s activities in Bangladesh from its Singapore office.

Another Bangladeshi, Kazi Anwarus Salam, has been working as a country engineering consultant at Google for some time.

In 2019, Zaheed Sabur will be Google’s first Bangladesh Principal Engineer and Director.

Munazah Alam Chowdhury, who finished his 12-year tenure at Google two years ago, was the first Bangladeshi director of the technology company. She was promoted to that position in 2015.

