Metro Pacific First Deploys Risewith SAP on AWS in the Philippines





Chaye Cabal-Revilla (MPIC)

Credit: MPIC

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) is the first in the Philippines to deploy Rise with SAP on Amazon Web Services (AWS), forming part of a wide range of business transformations backed by cloud and digital technologies.

Based in Makati, the company has moved to integrate, modernize, and standardize its core enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems on a single platform through its business model as a service.

Powered by SAP S / 4 HANA, this move allows MPIC to streamline operations across multiple subsidiaries while gaining end-to-end performance insights and simplifying accounting, finance, finance, and risk management processes. Is designed to be.

Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Chief of Finance, Risk and Sustainability at MPIC, is committed to contributing to the progress of the country and improving the quality of life of the servicing communities. It states that it is supported by the power of the company.

Working with several business models cut off ERP applications and non-standardized operational processes within the organization, obscuring real-time data and insights. This has also made our decisions responsive in dynamic market conditions.

Founded in 2006, MPIC has entered the market as a provider of water and sewage services throughout the Philippines, with subsidiaries spanning the utilities, electricity and transportation, logistics, healthcare and education sectors.

With such an extensive corporate portfolio, Cabal-Revilla creates additional challenges due to inconsistent datasets, complex closing cycles, and massive manual processes, resulting in different financial reporting systems across subsidiaries. He said he was facing.

Cabal-Revilla said it is also in the process of partnering with SAP to strengthen its analytical data-driven decision-making, backed by a new post-pandemic digital business model.

The transformation is dynamic and not static, Cabal-Revilla added. The quest for change and the journey never ends, so the business must be able to change. As long as there are opportunities for improvement, there are always cases of business transformation. We need to embrace transformation as a necessity for business and sustainability.

As outlined by Edler Panlilio, SAP’s managing director of the Philippines, this deployment has given MPIC a clear pioneering advantage in achieving wide-ranging business transformation.

Panlilio continues to redefine shareholder long-term value creation, with MPIC focusing on its commitment to helping Filipinos by adopting technology as a key enabler.

MPIC also has access to suppliers, asset intelligence and logistics trading partners for business collaboration, while building resilience to disruption, optimizing operations, predicting needs and growing and expanding into the digital future. Enables a proactive response that accelerates.

Achieve sustainability goals

As Cabal-Revilla explains, MPIC has 17 UN Sustainable Developments, along with UN SDG 9 aimed at building resilient infrastructure, promoting comprehensive and sustainable industrialization, and promoting innovation. We are also working to contribute to the achievement of our goals (SDG). -As its anchor goal.

MPIC has always been committed to increasing sustainability initiatives across the group, she added. We put sustainability at the heart of MPIC, as evidenced by how we design, build and operate our business with minimal social and ecological disruption. We are confident that RISE with SAP will help us improve our operations and strengthen our sustainability initiatives.

In addition, Panlilio explained that companies across the Philippines can’t control what they can’t measure and can’t help MPIC reach that goal, with SAP aiming to incorporate sustainability into its core business processes. I am.

He said it is important for organizations to accurately understand, monitor and optimize sustainability drivers in key business processes enabled by a powerful digital core. Companies need to focus on being purpose-driven and impact the green line as well as the top and bottom lines.

