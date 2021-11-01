India: Rich countries need to work harder on green goals | Latest News India





Developed countries will have to do more to achieve net zero carbon emissions and provide developing countries with low-cost funding and technology for climate change, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush said. Goyal said at the end of Sunday’s G20 summit.

Goyal said at a media briefing in Rome that the Roman Declaration, adopted at the end of the summit after five days of negotiations, did not work well in terms of developed countries fulfilling their promises on finance and technology. He admits that he must be more positive.

The group of the world’s 20 largest economies also said that Covid-19 immunization is a global public good and mutually accepted by the Covid-19 vaccine, which was considered safe and effective by the World Health Organization (WHO). I agreed to be. Representative of government leaders for negotiations at the Sherpa or Summit.

We admit that developed countries are not doing enough to fulfill their promises, and are more positive in providing the funds, technology and enablers for them to make the transition. He said he put words in the text to confirm that he had to go to the world of clean energy in the future.

With the G20 agreeing to reach net zero by the middle of the century, Goyal said no hard date has been identified as the technology and innovation needed to make a major transition to clean energy does not currently exist. rice field.

Discussed and decided [on] Global net zero. Therefore, if all the countries are put together, it will be net zero. This means that developed countries that have already enjoyed the benefits of low-cost energy for several years will need to enter Net Zero much sooner and, in some cases, Net Negative. He said it was to allow developing countries to free up policy space and carbon space to pursue the development agenda.

More work needs to be done on technical solutions and innovations to absorb clean energy and maintain grid stability. Before identifying the year, he said, more technologies and innovations that play an important role need to be considered.

Goyal said that this was determined by factors such as the switch from coal to nuclear power, answering the question that Indian capital needs to move to clean energy. India needs more capital to install more nuclear power plants and supplies nuclear power to obtain raw materials to replace current demand and meet future demand for urgent development challenges He also said he needed to be a member of a national group.

The G20 has urged developed countries to realize their commitment to provide $ 100 billion annually from now to 2025 so that developing countries have access to more levels of capital.

Net zero emissions refers to the use of natural means or carbon capture technology to balance the greenhouse gas emissions of the country in which they are produced with those removed from the atmosphere. India is the country with the second highest greenhouse gas emissions after China and the United States, but it opposes the call from developed countries to tackle net zero.

Goyal said the G20 Summit on people, planets and prosperity delivered a strong message of recovery from the pandemic in terms of economy, health, employment, education, tourism and climate change. The Roman Declaration also states that Covid-19 immunization is a global public good, and the Covid-19 vaccine declared safe and effective by WHO is highly under the Health section through an agreement that it will be mutually accepted. It gives a strong message.

The G20 countries have agreed to optimize the WHO process and procedures for vaccine approval and strengthen the UN health organization for faster approval of jabs.

The G20 countries have also agreed to expand their debt repayment suspension initiatives so that vulnerable and low-income countries do not bear the burden of debt repayment during the Covid-19 crisis.

While energy and climate change measures were at the center of the debate, the focus was on protecting the livelihoods of small, limited farmers. Mr Goyal said India worked together to protect the interests of developing countries.

He said the G20 developed countries also identified sustainable and responsible production and consumption, as well as funding and technology as key enablers to achieve the climate goals set by the Paris Agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought a sustainable lifestyle and resonated with the Roman Declaration, which encouraged developed countries to reduce luxury and energy-intensive lifestyles, Goyal said. The focus was also on gender-based violence and increased women’s participation in the workforce.

