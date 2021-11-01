Would you like to buy a Chromebook?First you need to confirm this important date





Check the AUE date on your Chromebook.

When the holiday shopping season begins, you may see deals on your Chromebook. But before you jump into the big discounts on Door Busters, there are important dates you need to check first. It’s the Chromebook expiration date, that is, the AutoUpdate expiration date.

Currently, all devices have a date (AUE date) to stop receiving updates, as Google can only guarantee support for Chrome OS and browser features on non-Google hardware. If you are interested in a particular model with an incredibly low price, it is advisable to check the AUE date before buying. (We also recommend doing this if you’re buying a second-hand Chromebook, or if you’re giving something that you’ve used gently to a friend or family member.) Fortunately, Google makes it very easy to date your Chromebook. You can find it. ..

How to check AUE before buying

Last year’s Lenovo Chromebook Duet AUE date is June 2028.

Getting an AUE date for a Chromebook is as easy as finding its name in a list. Google maintains a complete list of AUE dates for all models. Visit the list to find the manufacturer of your Chromebook, or the one you’re buying or transferring. Click on the manufacturer and the model list will drop down with the AUE date.

According to the policy page, Google will publish the model’s AUE date after the model’s release, so you should always be able to find a particular Chromebook before making a purchase decision.

How to check AUE on Chromebook

For the Chrome OS page, go to AUE.

Do you already own a Chromebook and want to know how long it will take to update? You can see the model in the Google list above or you can find it on your Chromebook. There are several ways to access the information, but basically you have to jump into the settings menu to find the information.

Click the time at the bottom right of the screen and click[設定]Click the gear icon to open the Chromebook settings menu. At the bottom of the left navigation panel (you may need to click the three bars in the upper left to open the panel),[ChromeOSについて]Is displayed. Click on it[追加の詳細]Click. The date of AUE is displayed here.

However, it turns out that it’s in the area about Chrome OS, so you can also search for it on your Chromebook and go directly to it. If you haven’t modified it to function as the Caps Lock key, press the search key and search for “About Chrome OS.” You can also swipe up from the bottom of the screen with two fingers to display the search bar. Alternatively, there is a search icon available in the upper right corner of the settings menu. As I said, there are several ways to get to the information.

What happens when my Chromebook reaches AUE?

Currently, when the AUE date comes, Chromebooks will no longer receive software updates from Google. These include security updates, bug fixes and new features. In addition, these updates may prevent Chrome OS, browser apps, extensions, etc. from functioning properly. So you can still use your Chromebook after the AUE date, but it’s less useful.

Part of the problem is that Chrome OS and Chrome browser are deeply connected. At this time, this also means that not getting Chrome OS updates doesn’t get browser updates. But Google seems to be working to separate the two. Separating the two may miss new OS features, but keep your Chrome browser up to date. Google CEO Sundar Pichai may have hinted at this separation in a March tweet.

Google is also working on extending these dates and announced that as of November 2020, the new model will have a longer lifespan. This corresponds to approximately 7 to 8 years or more. However, the date varies from device to device and is not necessarily determined by when the device was released or purchased.

For example, TheSamsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 was released in March this year and AUE is June 2028. It’s been a long time for a new Chromebook, but be careful when buying old or used models.

