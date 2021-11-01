Fintech Unicorn Nium joins HKSTP’s FinTech community to accelerate Hong Kong’s fast-growing Fintech ecosystem





Hong Kong-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today announced the addition of Nium, a global fintech unicorn, as a partner to HKSTP to thrive the fintech ecosystem. Did. Nium will open a new office in InnoCentre to take advantage of Fintech’s growing opportunities in Hong Kong and the huge GBA market potential for seamless application programming interface (API) based payment services. Fast-growing Fintech start-ups connect consumers, businesses and financial institutions to the global payments infrastructure via a single API for fast, low-cost international transfers.

Nium has been based in Hong Kong since 2016, and the growing team will join other fast-growing fintech ventures at Science Park’s flagship FinTech hub in Kowloon Tong’s InnoCentre. Temasek-backed FinTech startups completed a Series D funding round in July of this year, pushing its valuation to over US $ 1 billion. This round allowed Nium to accelerate the growth of the region, making HKSTP the ideal partner for the next phase of the journey. The new fund will support rapid global expansion with Hong Kong and GBA as key growth opportunities. We currently have several regulatory licenses and offices around the world, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, India, the United States and the United Kingdom.

HKSTP has already connected Nium with many Fintech API players in Hong Kong to accelerate service development and business growth. Through collaboration with InnoCentre’s industry leaders and tech startups, Nium will be able to instantly connect to Hong Kong’s thriving Fintech ecosystem and ride the wave of API-based financial services that spans Hong Kong and GBA.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: Today we welcome Nium, the world’s first global B2B payment unicorn from Southeast Asia to the HKSTP ecosystem. The addition of such world-class leaders is a sign of the strength of Hong Kong’s thriving fintech scene and proves that the city is attractive as a global fintech hub. Increasing adoption of API-driven solutions by Hong Kong financial institutions is driving the rapid development of Fintech startups such as Nium and igniting the growth of next-generation financial technology beyond GBA.

Ivy Lun, Head of North Asia at Nium, said: With HKSTP’s extensive FinTech expertise and unrivaled network, the new Hong Kong business is a major step in North Asia’s growth journey and aims to be one of Hong Kong’s leading players. Fintech ecosystem. Our mission is to provide individuals and businesses with one connection to the world of payments. We want Hong Kong to be an ideal gateway to GBA and the huge market opportunities in North Asia, with simple and quick access to money.

Nium leverages Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center, regulatory leader, transport and trade center, and world-class international I & T hub to drive regional expansion plans. The HKSTP Fintech ecosystem can accelerate Niums’ growth journey by providing an ideal environment for API innovation, connectivity to Regtech and Fintech’s deep expertise, and integration into GBA.

About Nium

Nium is a leading embedded fintech company that provides banks, payment providers, travel agencies, and businesses of all sizes with access to global payment services via a single API. Its modular platform provides services for payments, payments, card issuance, and banking as a service. When connected to the Nium platform, businesses can make payments to more than 190 countries in over 100 currencies. Eighty-five of them are real-time. Funds can be received in 33 markets including Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India and the United States.

Nium owns the broadest licensing portfolio covering 11 jurisdictions around the world, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration across multiple regions. Nium is part of the CB Insights Fintech 250 and introduces the world’s most promising Fintech companies.

For more information, please visit http://www.nium.com.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), consisting of Science Park, InnoCentre and INNOPARK, builds a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem, connects stakeholders, develops technology talent and facilitates collaboration. It is a statutory institution that aims to promote innovation and realize a socio-economy. Benefit Hong Kong and the region.

Founded in May 2001, HKSTP develops Hong Kong into a regional hub for innovation and growth in several key clusters, including electronics, information and communications technology, green technology, biomedical technology, materials and precision engineering. I have been promoting it. We enable science and technology companies to nurture, innovate and grow their ideas, backed by market-driven laboratories and technology centers with R & D facilities, infrastructure and professional support services. To We also offer value-added services and comprehensive incubation programs to help technology start-ups accelerate their growth.

The technology business will benefit from Science Park’s professional services and infrastructure for applied research and product development. Companies can find creative design support at the InnoCentre. Skill-intensive businesses are offered by three INNO PARKs: Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, and Yuen Long. For more information on HKSTP, please visit www.hkstp.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211031005017/en/Fintech-Unicorn-Nium-Joins-HKSTP%25E2%2580%2599s-FinTech-Community-to-Accelerate-Hong-Kong%25E2%2580%2599s-Booming-Fintech-Ecosystem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos