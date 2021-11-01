Is it a Google ranking factor?





Fortunately, unless you can register a domain name that no one has ever thought of, domains registered today may have history attached to them.

Is there any reason why the new owner of the domain is interested in what the previous owner did in the domain?

Yes, domain history is important even after ownership has changed and it has been diverted to a new site.

The truth is, domain history is more important than site owners think. Unfortunately, some people don’t learn it until it’s too late.

Read on to learn more about domain history claims as a ranking factor, then look at the supporting evidence from Google.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Claim: Domain history is a ranking factor

Domains can be used for a variety of purposes throughout their lifetime.

Domain names used in legitimate businesses today may have previously been used on payday loan websites, piracy sites, or other types of websites that Google hates.

The website itself is new, but domain history is said to be a factor in current Google search results.

This means that new websites may be put on hold in Google Search before being ranked.

Is this a real concern? Or is it all theoretical?

advertisement

Please continue reading below

This is what the evidence says.

Evidence: Domain history as a ranking factor

Google has repeatedly covered the topic of domain history and its impact on rankings.

It’s been consistently stated that how domains have been used in the past can be a factor in how Google treats domains today.

The effects range from moderate to severe. The most serious problem site owners may encounter is getting a domain with a history of unresolved manual actions.

Google’s manual actions do not disappear naturally, even after the previous owner sold the domain or revoked the registration.

If the penalty is not processed, the next owner of the domain may find that the website has been demoted or deindexed just outside the gate.

This issue is explained in a video with Matt Cutts, a former Google employee who recommended investigating the domain before buying it.

Site owners can quickly see if a domain has manual actions by looking at the manual actions report in the Google Search Console.

That is the worst scenario. However, this is only a temporary setback, as all manual actions can be resolved.

In other cases, there is a negative history with Google, even if the domain has no associated penalties.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Even in such cases, the site can affect search results. Google’s John Mueller says it’s a problem that will be resolved over time.

According to Mueller, domains with a short history of bad activity don’t have to worry. If the negative history goes back more than 10 years, it may be more difficult to recover from it.

You can look up your domain history at Archive.org.

Domain history as a ranking factor: our verdict

Domain history is mostly confirmed to be a ranking factor.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Therefore, Google recommends due diligence to investigate how your domain was previously used before you acquire it.

The impact of inadequate domain history depends on the severity, but the most detrimental are outstanding Google manual actions that lead to deindexing.

In most cases, new websites can be ranked with their own benefits beyond the problematic past of their domain, unless they have a poor history of more than a decade.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita / SearchEngine Journal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/ranking-factors/domain-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos