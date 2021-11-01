Philippine Airlines outsources Oracle support to Rimini Street during a post-pandemic recovery





Philippine Airlines has switched to Rimini Street to support Oracle’s solutions and systems in a plan to accelerate post-pandemic recovery through digital expansion.

The move will help Philippine flagship airlines overcome the ongoing challenges facing the commercial aviation sector with COVID-19, modernize cargo systems, integrate mobile and remote capabilities, and passengers. The purpose is to start the analysis and improve it. That Know Your Customer program.

Wilson Go, CIO of Philippine Airlines, needed a partner who could optimize resources such as time, money and IT personnel to drive company-wide collaboration and efficiency in a more cost-effective way.

“Rimini Street was chosen as its proven partner. Focus your efforts and resources on your business transformation efforts with responsive, high-quality support for your enterprise and significant support cost savings. Is done.

As part of the agreement, Philippine Airlines will leverage third-party support providers throughout its Oracle E-Business Suite, Fusion Middleware and database software portfolio, backed by a broad group of primary support engineers and functional and technical engineers.

Businesses can also take advantage of service level agreements with 10 minutes response time for critical priority 1 cases and 15 minutes response time for priority 2 issues.

Collaborative, 24-hour global and local support from Rimini Street has helped internal teams respond quickly and efficiently to issues, improving the overall experience for both employees and customers. He added.

Philippine Airlines operates as the oldest and longest-serving airline in Southeast Asia, connecting 31 domestic destinations and 54 international destinations around the world and investing more in technology in response to pandemics. Moved to streamline the portfolio of applications to optimize.

As a result, Rimini Street has been involved in supporting mission-critical Oracle software that performs the functions of airline finance and management, procurement, and human resources.

Rimini Street’s client-centric, expert-led support services enable organizations to maximize value from enterprise software and applications, optimize processes, increase cost efficiency, and support business growth in Southeast Asia and China. Group Vice President Andrew Seow said. Rimini Street.

Philippine Airlines leverages Oracle Systems’ Rimini Street integrated software support to reallocate resources, free IT teams and take more strategic initiatives to help businesses navigate the current economic environment I was able to concentrate.

