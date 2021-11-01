PRO IT provides global and sustainable technology solutions for everyone





A world without the Internet is unimaginable for 4.66 billion global users. But with ever-increasing demand for technology, it has had a profound impact on climate change, and one of them, PROIT, wants to change.

Bekir Kilic, PROIT Founder and CEO, provides 24/7 IT support through agile Global Network Operations Center (NOC), data center support, cyber security, cloud solutions and infrastructure services to make technology more sustainable. We are working to create a new future.

The world is changing at a pace that humanity couldn’t imagine, Kirick told CEO Magazine. Sustainability in a wide range affects many concepts of business, from service deliverables to environmental impacts.

Sustainability is also needed for current measures that will not limit future outcomes.

Driven by a pandemic, there is a strong need for IT to evolve with faster, more adaptable solutions. Kilic works with his wife and PRO IT CFO Ireena to create better solutions at the human level to make the industry more personal and sustainable.

One of the difficult lessons in IT is that some people may come up with better, faster, and cheaper solutions.

And that’s why Kirick confused the market when he launched his business in 1999. Only two years after the end of the first venture to sell computers with business partners, he was urged to resign himself.

Prior to the launch of PRO IT, the CEO and his CFO had to cross the road many years ago, unaware of how accidental meetings could later become a platform for success. Their willingness will drive them to achieve their business and personal goals at so many levels. Their friendship flourished in romance, and as the company was founded and blessed with six children, they finally laid the foundation for stability for a great opportunity in a blink of an eye.

Dive into your own business is not an easy journey, he shares. Your back-end support system, be it family or friends, is so essential in its first space that there is no day to thank you for always believing in this vision.

You need guts to beat your clients. Thick skin is needed to absorb knockback, but the door opens when people can imagine what you want to do.

Become an IT leader

Promising to be environmentally friendly is one thing, but for the US $ 5 trillion industry, which is vulnerable to greenwashing, tech companies really prove that their actions meet their claims. need to do it.

One of the effective ways home appliances do this is to use energy rating stickers on common household items to provide transparency to users (which is mandatory in some countries). However, this is not the case with high-tech products.

According to Kilic, it’s enough to say that no one puts the sticker on a flashy new device. Therefore, in the background, when recommending a solution to a client, you need to make sure that you have investigated the energy rating to achieve your goal.

Managing how these energy-consuming devices work in real time and ensuring this secure price is also within the expectations of the challenge.

One of the major challenges in implementing a global technology sustainability strategy with PRO IT was managing IT waste.

It’s easy to get a product or service into the door, but what we didn’t measure was what was happening with the disposal of the product, Kilic explains. The concept of throwing it in the trash often meant that it would be landfilled somewhere. Recently we went around.

Some companies not only recycle parts, but also evaporate them into fresh air. Our staff knows that we will only partner with vendors that provide scalable services that not only enable us to be environmentally friendly and serviceable, but also achieve the common goal of environmental sustainability. I guarantee that.

Our strong team of couples is committed not only to provide environmentally friendly IT solutions, but also to ensure maximum care and the highest standards of service. And that’s exactly why customers come back, as 90% of customers are achieved through referrals.

PROIT Bekir and Ireena Kilic

[/img]

PRO IT is what we do and we do it well, says Kilic. The secret is not the secret of the proof of concept.

Our vision is to choose IT. We work with our clients, not for them, and are responsible for their productivity, efficiency and satisfaction.

Founded in Australia, the business attracts everyone from retired CEOs who need modem support to large global companies who need to build, manage and monitor their IT platforms. Clients in the media, aviation, telecommunications and financial markets testify to their loyalty to the PROIT model and reputation.

IT services are diverse, but their personal approach to services really makes them stand out. In fact, Kilics’ first client is still in the company today.

He says that the heart of PRO IT is people-focused. We work hard and play hard, but our people also take time.

Sustainability isn’t just about being eco-friendly, it’s about what you return. We are deeply involved in near and far charities (including Dare to Cure, CEO of Children Cancer Institutes). If you don’t donate time, donate the equipment to your school or community group and reprovision it.

All the small parts are important on the scale of the big picture. If you can create opportunities for others, it is sustainable thinking with a positive spiritual footprint in our economy and society.

Somewhere, the ultimate success is to realize that we have retired and tell ourselves: You set the standards, did the hard yard and did good things.

Building a sustainable IT company

Experienced IT professionals have set up a company at the turn of the century to provide an alternative to traditional support.

Although the original goal was to provide exceptional service, PRO IT continues to adapt to the modern era, focusing on artificial intelligence, security and sustainability.

Kilic recalls that PRO IT wasn’t that complicated at first. Our core and drive are the same, but we are evolving and building on that goal.

In the future, PRO IT will be a sustainable legacy of values, service delivery and IT managed service providers, evolving day by day, embracing change, embracing improvement and always ready for tomorrow.

CEOs growing their businesses from humble dreams believe that three Ps are important to establishing a more global-friendly venture.

Man

He says it starts with people and ends with them. It’s a challenge for any business. In particular, we focus on PRO IT to enable accountable staff, promote energy-efficient technology, maintain environmental responsibility, and achieve and deliver everything. This is to make it work on the platform.

Profit

Our profits and provisioning worked together, Kilic shares. We had to carry out a major overhaul of vendors and practices and realign what our environmental commitments will look like in the next five to ten years.

Until environmental sustainability becomes the norm, it will always be much harder to sell, even for the biggest enthusiasts of being green. The scope of the first request could start as a green purchase, and when that price is offered, suddenly you can see how greening changes quickly to meet my budget.

Perseverance

The pursuit of success is by no means all bells and whistles. The road to sustainability is hard, thin and worn, and is subject to trial and error. You must constantly check your concentration and patience, he explains. It’s not easy. Remember the big picture and why you started doing what you did.

Our sustainability goals, along with other business goals, are never defined as timeline goals, which are the goals of everyday living breathing that have the most influential lifespan in reality. bottom.

Sustainability is needed, it’s the future of business, and we’re very proud to be leading the way to this legacy in the industry.

