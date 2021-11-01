The latest updates to the IFS cloud add new features and simplify the deployment of configurable applications.





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 25, 2021: Global cloud enterprise application company IFS today announced the latest update to the IFS cloud. It is currently generally available. With a twice-yearly release cycle, IFS paves the way for customers to constantly evolve their solutions and focus on business transformation without the need for major upgrades or migrations.

The latest evolution of the IFS cloud offers a wide range of innovative and industry-specific new features. First, IFS helps businesses collect the data they need to demonstrate compliance and improve their performance against environmental sustainability standards. IFSCloud Sustainability Hub is now available and integrated within Microsoft Teams. Second, IFS Cloud for HCM and talent management solutions provide the flexibility to use basic or out-of-the-box features for employee recruitment, onboarding, and development of the most important resources. ..

Currently available is a new API that connects factory machines to IFS Cloud to provide a connected manufacturing floor. This gives companies better control over their supply chain and production to meet the demands of their orders. New intelligent asset monitoring and maintenance capabilities use machine learning to improve predictive maintenance capabilities and efficiency.

The new Advanced Analytics feature, accessible from user-customizable Lobbies, leverages a modular tabular analytics model to clearly display business-critical information related to users. End users can visualize their data with real, detailed graphical renderings that are suitable for how they access and consume it, reducing the skills needed to make insights available to everyone.

Platform UX has also been updated as a market differentiator and a continuous driver of the evolution of the IFS cloud. The new branding feature allows customers to integrate their own look and feel, helping them create a more compelling experience for their users. Adding customization and analytics capabilities allows users to consolidate data, insights, actions, and transactions in one place.

Additional features added to the IFS cloud include:

Update Studio gives customers control over the rhythm of updates and features so they can analyze release updates and understand how they affect configuration and customization before making changes. This is especially important for customers in regulated industries. Update Studio plays a central role in enabling our customers to remain evergreens. Dispatch Console, which is part of IFS Cloud for Service Management, has four dispatcher-based capabilities, from those that rely on mostly automated processes to those that manually start and end the entire process. IFS Cloud now gives each user profile the ability to reliably deliver moments of service to their customers. Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer of IFS.

Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer of IFS, commented: Updates built into the latest release of IFS Cloud help customers manage and address how they use the software through UX improvements, the problems they face and the opportunities in front of them. An example of this is the new IFS Cloud Sustainability Hub. No customer wants to improve the impact on the environment and community in which we all work. Sustainability is not only on Earth but also on IFS and our customers. We continue to see a world where companies want and need to change in order to thrive. Therefore, regular and meaningful updates to the platform are key to ensuring that our customers remain evergreen and continue to derive value from their software.

IFS provides customers with a suite of solutions that continue to evolve along the transformational lifecycle, guaranteeing operations in the future, limiting business risks, and enabling them to add value to their customers. I am working on making it.

With the support of IFS, we have expanded digital transformation globally. Since launching the IFS Cloud six months ago, the IFS Cloud has proven to be critical to realizing our ambitions. IFS Cloud provides us and our customers with significant advances in technology and capabilities, and will continue to support our global growth strategies. The greatest value that the IFS cloud offers is the ease of use for everyday end users who are excited about their users. Management is also particularly interested in the new user interface and features. “

For more information on the latest IFS Cloud release, please visit https://www.ifs.com/ifs-cloud/cloud-21r2/.

