Tech Data Brings HPE Green Lake Partnership to Singapore





Heng Huey Lih (HPE)

Credit: HPE

Global distributor TechData has expanded its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Singapore and Hong Kong to expand the vendors of its Green Lake cloud services in the local market.

The HPE GreenLake platform offers a variety of cloud services including computing, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), networking, risk management, SAP HANA, and storage.

The edge-to-cloud platform can run on-premises, at the edge, or in colocation facilities and is designed to combine cloud agility with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT environments.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that HPE had reached a new agreement on its Green Lake as-a-service portfolio with Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro and TechData.

The move has integrated GreenLake into their respective distributors’ marketplaces, giving partners access to quotes, orders and billing for pre-configured and pre-priced GreenLake services.

Today, Tech Data has expanded the distribution of GreenLake products to local regions, initially focusing on the amplified HPE GreenLake distribution model in Singapore and Hong Kong.

TechData, which signed a US $ 7.2 billion deal in March to merge with Synnex Corporation, claims to have partnered with HPE in multiple countries for over 40 years.

We are very pleased to partner with APAC’s TechData. [Asia Pacific] Heng Huey Lih, Partner Sales Head of HPE Asia Pacific, said: As a channel-driven company, our distributors play a key role in implementing our strategy. They are trusted advisors to our shared partners.

With TechData as a strategic distribution partner for HPE GreenLake cloud services, more partners and customers across the region can easily access and deliver the cloud experience from anywhere, at their own pace and based on accurate requirements. You will be able to do it.

According to Bennett Wong, Vice President of Data Centers and Analytics at Tech Data Advanced Solutions, distributors can partner with third parties to provide standardized and consistent HPE GreenLake deployments across all solutions.

based on [analyst firm] According to IDC research, the need for cloud experiences is accelerating, and markets are collectively demanding greater agility and flexibility to address seasonality and scalability. The HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform accomplishes this with simplified IT operations and a single view across the edge-to-cloud environment.

GreenLake is an important and fast-growing part of HPE’s business, with GreenLake cloud services growing 116% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021 alone.

In March, the vendor said it had a total contract value of over US $ 4.5 billion for its Green Lake Cloud Services business, increasing its annual revenue execution rate by 27% year-on-year.

HPE launched the Green Lake cloud services platform in June last year with more than 700 partners worldwide.

As reported in September, HPE has put its growth ambitions in the hands of channels across Southeast Asia and is partnering with Green Lake to meet rising customer consumer demand after the pandemic.

The move plans to offer vendors the entire portfolio through subscriptions, managed IT services, or pay-per-use models. This is a three-year strategy first revealed in mid-2019 and has a planned completion date of 2022.

GreenLake represents HPE’s ongoing enhancements as it prioritizes providing partners with access to solutions as a service to support customers from enterprises to midmarkets and SMBs. Partnerships are in our DNA and the channel ecosystem remains central to our continued success.

