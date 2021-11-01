New York City’s New Black Tech Startup Shows Generational Opportunities





Sa Lisa Berrien, an entrepreneur behind a startup that helps businesses get rid of wasted energy, says she’s taking as much important lessons from her family as she does from the Faculty of Engineering.

What we learned from our grandparents and parents is that you have to learn how to make something out of nothing, Beliën said. You come up with ideas based on the pain you have experienced and the pain that people around you have experienced.

Berrien is one of the few but growing black founders in New York’s fast-growing technology sector. As THE CITY recently reported, they are armed with ideas and energy, but they can face urgent challenges in attracting startup funding.

As the tech industry is booming in the city and more than 1% of startup investment is directed to black-owned companies across the country, as one think tank executive said, New York is to fulfill more promises. There are generational opportunities for. Economy after a fair pandemic.

This is when four of Black’s 10 tech startups in New York tried to mark with a grant of up to $ 100,000 and support from Google’s Black Founders Fund.

Make payments to workers easier

After winning a scholarship to attend Washington and Lee, Eli Polanco left the Dominican Republic at the age of 18 to study economics and Chinese at a college in Virginia.

JPMorgan Chase snapped her to New York, where she spent about a decade focusing on innovation and technology, including payments.

She was the only black woman on the team.

Shortly before the pandemic, she decided to start something from scratch, focusing on the goal of improving the finances of low-income workers and getting paid faster.

She took a sabbatical and traveled the country with a focus on payroll issues and opportunities.

Eli Polanco works at her Blockchain security startup office in Flatiron. Hiram Alejandro Durn / THE CITY

Polanco bootstrapped early development by putting his money in and selling stock. She also persuaded a few companies to sign on to a pilot who would be her payments company, Nivelo.

Last year, she raised $ 2.5 million from venture funds such as Firstmark and Barclays, as well as early-stage angel investors and other founders who liked her ideas. She doesn’t reveal the number of customers, but she says she encouraged workers to pay $ 17 billion while setting up the company.

She said she wanted to make payments to workers as easy as possible. Move faster between accounts.

Clear need for technology

After graduating from high school in Dallas, Andrew Hill studied information management at the University of Texas at Austin and took a big break. Deloitte, a huge consulting firm, hired him.

He helped launch the company’s Deloitte Digital Unit for large-scale technology implementation. However, five years later, he burned out on an endless journey and decided to use a company that wanted to pay an MBA and was accepted by the University of California, Berkeley.

He said there were many colleagues who didn’t go to the University of California, Berkeley. It gave me the opportunity to go to Deloitte.

Andrew Hill is having a hard time launching a special education app from the DUMBO coworking office. Ben Fractenberg / THE CITY

Just before heading to Berkeley in 2014, his sister asked him to spend the summer with her.

As a district coordinator for special education in New Jersey, she has found a system to monitor the progress of individual students. This allowed a team of teachers and service providers to work together to report to ridiculously complex parents and managers.

According to Hill, there was a clear need for technology here.

He says the technology aims to serve all special education students, but black and brown students are given the designation disproportionately.

Hill spent time in Berkeley and created an app that connects families and educators. He won a series of contests, raised upfront costs, and finally raised $ 2.2 million over six years. When a pandemic broke out and the school system collapsed, LiftedEd enrolled in 20 districts representing 130 schools, reducing its customer base by 50%.

This year’s goal is to adopt his evolving product and get 30-50 new clients this year.

Show people that you are passionate

Lenny King calls himself a tri-state baby. Born and raised in Bronx, she decided that her mother would receive the best possible education and continued to move from her home school to a Manhattan school to Greenwich, Connecticut.

After graduating from SUNY Albany, King joined Pfizer in Brooklyn, then joined a series of media companies with the desire to start a company.

FundBlackFounders is basically creating a crowdfunding system for important friend and family rounds for black entrepreneurs who have no wealthy parents or friends.

Her company won $ 50,000 in the contest and funded 50 black entrepreneurs with $ 1.7 million. With Google grants, she can do more than just repeat her performance.

Fund BLACK Lenny King Founder Hiram Alejandro Durn / THE CITY

King is also working with the NBA All-Star Jul Holiday and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday to work with black-led nonprofits and black-owned in poorly serviced areas of Indianapolis, New Orleans, and Greater Mill Walkie. We are providing a $ 1 million grant to companies. And Los Angeles.

FundBlackFounders attacked 4,000 members who were scrutinized for funding-worthy ideas. This shows that the number of ambitious black entrepreneurs is increasing across the country.

She said she learned that it takes extraordinary patience to get investors.

You have to show people that you are passionate, she said. You are the one who waits at a meeting to talk to a venture capitalist after doing a Google survey. And you have to keep the relationship going.

Permanently divert waste

SaLisa Berrien grew up in a family of seven in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I remember that my dad worked at a steel mill, but he was often turned off because he didn’t have the money to pay the invoice.

After graduating from high school, she studied mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh and was the only black woman in the program.

She decided to challenge the world of startups and worked in utilities for the first half of her career when she learned an important lesson.

In negotiating a job with a startup, the company offered her $ 1,800 less than she was asking for. Her future boss didn’t want to raise her salary at first, so she offered her 1,800 shares instead. She said no, demanded $ 1,800 and got it.

Eventually, the company went public for $ 26, jumped to $ 52, and split its stake several times.

She said I would have become a millionaire instantly if I had taken those options. But where I came from, I didn’t know anything about the startup world.

She learned. In 2016, she founded her own company called COI. The company aims to help companies eliminate waste of energy by combining all the different elements of energy management. Her customers sign up for subscriptions instead of paying for each service.

As companies waste 30% of the energy they use each year, the environmental impact of increased efficiency can be significant. Some of the money saved goes to poorly serviced communities affected by climate change.

Berrien raised early-stage funding by using savings to bootstrap and sell stock. Eventually she raised $ 3 million in venture funding.

Currently, we have a total of 350 customers.

She wants more money to build a team to extend the platform for 1,500 clients who need a break-even point. She has also just obtained the first patent for a new technology adopted in her business.

He said how we actually see the waste of energy in a building detected and eliminated, and its surplus capacity made available to others. The waste was diverted forever. So I don’t see anyone else seeing it that way.

