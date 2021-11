West Virginia University Dedicates Lane Innovation Hub | State Journal News

MORGANTOWN A new facility will open next month aimed at providing more entrepreneurial opportunities for students at West Virginia University.

Authorities will host a formal dedication ceremony on the campus’s first full-scale prototyping center, the Lane Innovation Hub, in November.

According to a WVU press release, the facility offers a complete suite of services and facilities that allow users to manufacture and build the electronic, mechanical, and composite devices they need to support their specific activities.

The hub was founded in honor of Ray Lane and his wife Stephanie. The Lanes have a strong commitment to entrepreneurship and want to inspire students’ entrepreneurship and provide them with the opportunity to realize their dreams.

The center, founded by Lanes, allows students and researchers to work with professional staff to provide manufacturing, design assistance, training, equipment, and maintenance as well to create actionable prototypes.

Innovations in the manufacturer’s environment have changed the way engineers learn and work, according to Lanes. The Lane Innovation Hub offers vast new opportunities for WVU students and future West Virginia entrepreneurs throughout the state.

With an extensive list of state-of-the-art equipment, Lane Innovation Hub offers competitive grants and contract funding to drive high-profile research activities at WVU, as well as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs who stimulate the state’s economic diversity. Supports home activities. ..

The Lane Innovation Hub can dramatically improve access to advanced manufacturing technologies and expertise not only for students and faculty, but also for entrepreneurs and businesses throughout West Virginia, said Lane Innovation Hub Director. Dustin Spade says.

Located in the Engineering Science Building in the Evansdale area of ​​the WVUs Morgantown Campus, this space features three major workshops dedicated to advanced manufacturing, rapid prototyping and electronic prototyping, as well as additional labs for metal lamination. It consists of areas.

The Lane Innovation Hub has already proven to be an important asset to the West Virginia community, and through an ongoing pandemic, thousands of cotton swabs for COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals. I am manufacturing.

Glen H. Hinner’s Pedromago says the Lane Innovation Hub is a state-of-the-art facility that not only continues to transform student and faculty innovation and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, but also has a significant impact on the entire community. Dean of Statler College. We are very grateful to Ray and Stephanie Lane for their continued support of our university. This is another great example of Ray and Stephanie Lane working on Statler College and WVU.

For the past few years, the Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Lanes Department has been dedicated to acknowledging the extraordinary support of college and college lanes. Raymond J. Lane Park of the Ericsson Alumni Center was founded in honor of him, and the Blagny House Salon was named Stephanie Lane Salon. They are also supporters of the Susan B. Hardesti Music Scholarship.

