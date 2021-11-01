Ensuring the soundness of the power grid through better asset management





The power sector has evolved over the years, and technology has contributed to that change. Today, asset performance management and predictive maintenance tools help utilities avoid outages, extend equipment life, reduce operating costs, and improve safety.

It’s no secret that the energy business has turned upside down in the last few years. Political change, market power, and advances in sustainable energy technology have broken most barriers to energy production at the edge of networks and in people’s homes. Electricity production is no longer the main focus of value creation for most utilities. Instead, we are now in the business of powering the entire increasingly complex and dynamic power grid (Figure 1). Ameren, like many utilities, is focused on becoming a customer-centric service provider.

1. Power generation, transmission and distribution systems are becoming more complex every day as new wind and solar resources are integrated into the grid.Courtesy: Hitachi Energy

Lifelong utility veterans like myself have witnessed unprecedented changes in social behavior that are changing the utility business model. It was essentially conservative to fulfill our mission of providing our customers with safe, reliable and safe energy. In the past, it meant building, owning, and operating a centralized coal and gas powered plant. They provided the power to fuel America’s growing economy while providing unprecedented shareholder value in economic history.

At that time it was behind us. The energy sources for wind, solar, geothermal and tidal power are not only in the future, but also in the present. Renewable energy provided 12% of the electrical energy consumed in the United States in 2020. This number will continue to grow over the next few years and decades.

But not all that fate and darkness

Electricity usage will continue to increase, supported by the promotion of the transition from gas vehicles to electric vehicles. President Biden has announced that by 2030, half of all new cars sold in the United States will be electric vehicles. General Motors announced that it will phase out gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. While Ford released an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Daimler made similar announcements. Switching to electric vehicles alone is projected to increase power consumption by 25%.

The national grid addresses these challenges, but requires investment by the utilities that own and operate these grids. The power generated at the edges of the network needs to be managed, modulated, and, if needed, delivered where needed throughout the increasingly complex electrical infrastructure. Consumers expect to switch on and see the lights. If the lights go out, the assembly line shuts down, or the data center goes dark, we have a problem. And people will know it.

The biggest problem is the outdated business model of utilities. As you switch to a service-oriented business, you need to consider that traditional revenue streams are disappearing and profit margins are declining. It is important for utilities to derive all value from our greatest asset, the power grid. This can be achieved by actively maintaining the old and outdated power grid and making it increasingly complex. Many transformers and other equipment are 40 years old. These are built to last a long time, and many have been in the field for decades, but they need to be maintained and managed on a regular basis. Unfortunately, an aging workforce means less on-site skills and experience within operational, maintenance, and engineering teams. It is clear that the increasingly complex and dynamic nature of the grid outweighs the capabilities of human operators.

Art that does more with less resources

Doing more at less cost can be solved with innovative technology. Unfortunately, utilities do not have a reliable culture of innovation. We’ve maintained the status quo for the past 100 years, but suddenly we haven’t become a lean organization with a huge R & D group. Instead, you need to partner with an industry that already has a culture of innovation in the high-tech sector.

Digital transformation, backed by the size and economics of the cloud, is changing the way businesses operate. Diverse companies like Wal-Mart and Disney use data to make evidence-based decisions rather than acting on intuition. The result is business agility, allowing employees to focus on the customer experience and respond quickly to market demand. Lessons can be learned from these use cases to create innovative solutions that can radically transform utilities.

Asset management can truly transform the way utilities operate

Asset management is a great example of innovative technology that can be used to improve investment practices. Manufacturing uses the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced networking to monitor, control, and optimize equipment on factory floors. Logistics companies that we have a lot in common with use asset management to streamline supply lines, plan optimal routes, keep fleets and keep drivers safe. Understanding how these innovations can be applied to the power grid is not too difficult.

2. New technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning make it easier to manage assets and ensure proper maintenance at the right time. Source: Shutterstock

Robust and innovative asset management strategies can provide new insights into the health and behavior of the grid. It can give us real-time awareness of the control room. It also uses powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to truly understand generation and consumption trends and take meaningful proactive actions (Figure 2). Most importantly, you can automate the maintenance and maintenance of your grid in a cost-effective and practical way.

In 2017, my company decided to modernize the way it does business in preparation for the inevitable changes that everyone is seeing. A team of design engineers and people from my digital organization was tasked with automating existing processes to enhance our wealth management strategy. But very quickly, it was clear that water wasn’t enough to improve the way things were always done. We had to throw everything out the window and completely change the way we look at assets, operations and business models. Thankfully, I found a great partner at Hitachi Energy.

In addition, we have created a new asset management strategy that leverages AI and ML. This has improved operations and enabled the transformation into a new kind of energy company. Here are three ways we did it.

Actively avoid outages. We are a customer-driven business, and its core mission is to ensure that the lights are on. It is important to know the asset health of the entire grid and how problems affect power capacity. Monitors connected to grid assets utilize a number of statistical techniques, including AI and ML, to send health and performance data to the analytics engine. This provides insight into the conditions and risks, and gives operators the information they need to make important decisions about maintenance and other actions that can be taken to prevent outages. Preventing significant asset failures before they occur is the key to success in an increasingly demanding business environment.

Extends the life of the equipment. By managing maintenance and upgrades in smarter and more intelligent ways, operators can extend the life of their assets by applying the same conditions and risk information they use to avoid outages. For example, instead of scheduling regular maintenance once a month or once a year, you can use the actual data of the asset itself to determine when you need to be careful. This allows you to reduce operating costs without increasing the risk of failure. By reducing maintenance costs and extending asset life, you can invest in other areas to increase reliability and flexibility while keeping prices affordable.

Reduce operating costs and improve safety. You can switch from a preventive maintenance strategy to a condition-based maintenance strategy by maintaining your assets only when you need to be careful. This significantly reduces maintenance work and saves a lot of money while keeping employees safe. Catastrophic obstacles often occur late at night or on weekends, causing overtime while placing technicians in an unfamiliar work environment. Eliminating these catastrophic obstacles reduces operating costs and improves worker safety.

It’s time to innovate our way through big changes

Changes to the utility industry, far beyond our control, require a new culture of innovation in utilities across the country. It’s important to partner with technology companies that have a proven track record of transforming other industries to better compete in the modern world.

Asset performance management powered by AI and ML provides new insights into grid health and behavior, automating grid maintenance and maintenance, better understanding generation and consumption trends, and proactive action. Helps to take. I’d like to say that change is coming, but to be honest, it’s already here. With these new and innovative technologies, it’s time to meet our customers for the 21st century.

Keith Hock is Senior Director of IT / OT, ​​Digital Field Services and Innovation for Ameren, a Fortune 500 utility operating in Missouri and Illinois.

