Vernalis Research-a wholly owned subsidiary of HitGen Inc





China, Chengdu, November 1, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-HitGen Inc. Vernalis Research (“Vernalis”) and Hannibal Innovation ApS (“Hannibal”), wholly owned subsidiaries of Hannibal, have announced the creation of Dania. Therapeutics ApS (“Dania”) discovers small molecule inhibitors for new, undisclosed oncological targets.

The new discovery program in Denmark is based on the work of Professor Kristian Helin of the University of Copenhagen. Professor Helin and Dr. Karl Agger in his lab are the scientific founders of Dania.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vernaris will leverage its drug discovery expertise to lead optimization and undertake all activities up to investing in Dania. Vernalis has the option of funding further discovery activities until a preclinical candidate is nominated. The Hannibal team will operate Dania throughout the early stages of collaboration.

Mike Wood, Managing Director of Vernalis, will join Dania’s Board of Directors. Hannibal’s Hamed Brodersen and Karin Absalonsen will chair the CEO and the board of directors, respectively. Kim Andersen participates as COO of Dania.

“We are very pleased to work with Christian Herin and Hannibal on these exciting goals. This innovative business model, where Vernaris exchanges regular cash and milestone payments for equity, is Vernaris’ specialty. He demonstrates his confidence in his ability to work with knowledgeable and talented scientists and successful entrepreneurs. “The quality of Christian work and the creation and development of successful biotechnology companies,” said Mike Wood Managing Director of Vernaris. I was impressed with the achievements of Hannibal’s team at. “

“We are very excited about the creation of Dania and the collaboration with Hannibal and Vernalis,” said Christian Herin. “We look forward to the continued cooperation and development of new inhibitors for oncology targets identified in my laboratory at the University of Copenhagen.”

The story continues

“Hannibal wants to be a reliable partner for scientists and research institutes that stand out in the industry for the depth and quality of scientific research. Working with Christian Herin, a new break in science We are honored to bring you through, and we are pleased to work with Vernalis, a strong management team, and visionary owners who have a strong track record in structure-based drug discovery. Hannibals’ business model is , To establish a strong partnership with an innovative approach to business development. We look forward to shaping the industry with Christians and Vernaris, “said Hannibal CEO Hamed Brodersen.

“We are delighted to see this new joint venture between Vernalis and Hannibal. The establishment of Dania demonstrates Vernalis’ strengths in drug discovery research and innovative business thinking. Since the acquisition was completed at the end of 2020, Vernalis Has already contributed to the top line of the HitGen group. Vernalis and the HitGen Chengdu research team have also worked closely with the core technology platform DNA Encoding Library (DEL) and fragment-based drug discovery / structure-based drug design ( We have promoted synergistic opportunities in FBDD / SBDD). Every successful drug discovery research effort creates a new venture, “said Dr. Jinley, HitGen’s Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. increase.

About Vernalis

For more information on Vernalis, please visit http://www.vernalis.com.

About HitGen

HitGen Inc. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Chengdu, China, with subsidiaries in Cambridge, UK and Houston, USA. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in April 2020 (ticker code 688222.SH). HitGen is a small molecule and nucleic acid drug discovery centered on the design, synthesis and screening of DNA-encoded chemical libraries (DEL), fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD), and structure-based drug design (SBDD) technologies. Established a research platform. .. HitGen’s DEL now contains over 1 trillion new and diverse, drug-like small molecules and macrocycles. These compounds are members of DEL synthesized from thousands of different chemical scaffolds designed in manageable chemistry and have been proven for the discovery of small molecule leads to an unprecedented class of biological targets. It brought results.

HitGen will acquire Cambridge UK-based Vernalis R & D Ltd by the end of 2020, and as a leader in FBDD / SBDD, will have a research team of more than 500 scientists to express and purify recombinant proteins and structural biology. We provide all research capabilities from academia. , Assay development, screening, DEL synthesis, nucleic acid and small molecule chemical chemistry, computational and medicinal chemistry, biochemistry and biophysics, cell biology, in vivo pharmacology, DMPK, CMC and more. Enables drug discovery research from target genes to IND. Filing.

About Christian Herin

Kristian Helin is CEO and President of the Institute of Cancer Research (www.icr.ac.uk), formerly Director of the Biotech Research & Innovation Center at the University of Copenhagen, and Chair of the Cell Biology Program at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Was there. ..

About Hannibal Innovation

Hannibal will shift key science and technology to growing companies, providing alternative investment opportunities for long-term investors seeking higher yields. We do it to save lives, impact society and make a profit. (Http://www.hannibal-innovation.com)

