Massive US Antitrust Lawsuit: How Google and Facebook Colluded to Eliminate Advertising Competitors





Posted: October 31, 2021 15:48 GMT

According to internal documents, the company “tried to eliminate competition” through a series of “exclusive tactics, including illegal transactions with Facebook.”

On October 22, in 15 US states, Kentucky and Puerto Rico filed a new version of a lawsuit against Google accusing technology giants of abusing antitrust laws in the field of advertising.

“By 2020, Google is at the pinnacle of media and advertising power, generating over $ 161 billion annually, almost all of which produces the impressive margins that come from advertising,” the proceedings said. States.

However, according to data from Google’s internal documents, the company “sought to eliminate competition and did so through a series of exclusive tactics, including an illegal agreement with Facebook,” to operate the advertising auction. According to plaintiffs, Google “repeatedly violates antitrust and consumer protection laws.”

“Existing threat”

According to legal documents, Google’s advertising policy began to change after the acquisition of DoubleClick, one of the leading providers of advertising on the web, in 2007. At the time, regulators concluded that the acquisition raised concerns in this area. “The acquisition of DoubleClick is unlikely to significantly reduce competition,” Reuters reports.

A new initiative called “Header Bidding” has been created to resume competition in the market. This allows advertisers to bid on the available ad space. In 2016, about 70% of the top US Internet advertisers adopted a method that offered a more competitive price compared to Google. As part of that, US companies have stated that they do not consider “header bidding” to be a threat to their business, but internal reports describe this practice as an “existing threat.”

Therefore, the company, according to plaintiffs, created its own auction program under the name “open bid” with the aim of reducing competition in the market. According to the document, the company measured the success of “open bids” by its ability to discourage advertisers from relying on “header bids” rather than setting financial goals.

Secret agreement

In 2017, Facebook announced that it would participate in the use of “header bidding” in the online advertising marketplace known as the Facebook Audience Network. In response, Google signed a deal with Facebook, where the company’s support for Mark Zuckerberg’s headline offer poses a real threat. As a result, social networks limit the use of “header bids” in exchange for some additional information about users provided by tech giants on advertising auction platforms and other benefits such as Facebook’s winning quota. bottom. auction.

The collaboration was named “Jedi Blue” after the “Star Wars” movie series. Meanwhile, according to a Facebook document, his desire to participate in the initiative was part of his strategy to attract Google to an agreement on this issue.

“Jedi Mind Trick”

According to Google employees, the company was using “Jedi Mind Trick” in the industry to help advertisers reduce headline bidding. Meanwhile, the company aims to create Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) web technology to optimize web pages and load them faster on mobile devices. However, the signature “has severely restricted AMP’s support for” header bidding “.”

Therefore, advertisers had to choose between two options. For one thing, they were still able to use header bidding without AMP, but settled on the fact that web pages without AMP appear lower in search. On the other hand, you can also select AMP to limit the use of “header bids” and switch to Google services. However, according to Technology Giant documentation, advertisers are 40% less likely to make money on their AMP pages.

Meanwhile, the company has also created a technology called the Privacy Sandbox that allows you to focus on advertising and retrieve user information through the collection of “cookies” needed to monitor marketing campaigns. However, this tool limits access to advertisers whose data is only available through Google.

Plaintiffs estimate that its monopoly position allows the company to collect large taxes of 22% to 42%, which will eventually fall to US advertisers and consumers.

As part of that, Google considers the accusations to be “filled with inaccuracies.”

“Our advertising technology actually helps websites and applications fund content and help small businesses reach consumers around the world,” said Allie Bodack, a spokeswoman for the company. Stated in a statement to Engine Land.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://actualidad.rt.com/actualidad/408864-acusar-google-violar-leyes-antimonopolios-conspiracion-facebook The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos