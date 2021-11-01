Commentary: Will Yepes-Punishing Innovation Threatens World Competitiveness





Analyzing the Democratic $ 3.5 trillion spending package, a large amount of ink spilled, but this tax and spending dispersal is not the only threat to our economy and America’s global competitiveness.

The antitrust package that has passed the House of Justice Commission creates destructive bureaucrats for regulators, which regulators can use to punish corporate growth and reduce the economic competitiveness of the United States.

The Democratic Party’s $ 3.5 trillion tax system will raise the US corporate tax rate to the third highest among developed countries. That, of course, raised concerns about how businesses could move abroad and work with them. However, tax treatment is not the only indicator that businesses are sensitive to. Similarly, regulatory conditions can allow companies to make rational decisions and move the industry to more friendly areas. A country looking for an attractive place to be economically competitive and prosperous cannot punish innovation.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Package does. Of further concern are reports that the Senate is considering a companion antitrust law. The stricter tax impact is worse, but the impact of stricter regulation can cause similar damage. Overall, the Democratic Party’s withdrawal from the House Judiciary Committee earlier this year sought to punish corporate success and create hostile bureaucracy to prevent innovation and growth.

The most apparently destructive bill is the one by Democratic Rep. Pramira Jayapal, which will take a radical step towards dissolving American companies. A fellow Democrat of the Commission said he would pick up a grenade, get it into the tech economy, blow it up, and see what happens. However, other legislation in this package will likewise undermine America’s role as a global leader in technology and innovation.

Congressman David Siciline of Rhode Island has enacted an online law on American choice and innovation that bans the self-priority of a few large tech companies. Rather than malicious practices or tech company-specific practices, consumers are in regular contact and benefit from self-priority. Grocery stores offer their own brands that compete with well-known brands, streaming services offer exclusive content created in-house, and gas stations extract gas and sell it directly to consumers.

The bill allows governments to evaluate a company’s business model and reduce it to a government-approved scale, rather than working to protect consumers from harm as intended by antitrust legislation. This approach punishes businesses by providing services that are of great value to consumers. These antitrust bills, dressed as antitrust reforms, basically give federal regulators a free rein to sniper companies.

It’s no coincidence that all of these major tech companies are in the United States. Aggressive European regulators have made the continent a much less attractive place for innovative companies to set up stores. But we should not mistake the present for permanence. Just as high taxes can drive a business out, pesky regulation can have the same effect.

As technology evolves, there will always be public policy issues that Congress needs to address. These issues should be remedied by targeted and rational reforms. However, this antitrust package focuses on limiting the size of the enterprise, rather than prioritizing consumers and innovation. Instead of punishing growth, lawmakers need to create tax and regulatory legislation that protects consumers and rewards innovation.

Will Yepez is a policy and government business related to the National Taxpayers Union. This is a non-profit organization that aims to defend taxpayers at all levels of government. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

