Aviram Family Foundation and Forbes Announce Aviram Awards





Tel Aviv November 1, 2021 The Aviram Family Foundation and Forbes today announced a new annual contest called the Aviram Awards Tech for Humanity. The contest highlights innovative Middle Eastern and North African start-ups developing innovative solutions to today’s most pressing social and environmental challenges. The Aviram Awards-Tech for Humanity is looking for pioneering entrepreneurs across the region who are dedicated to giving back to humanity through the use of technology and innovation. The competition, held in Dubai in March 2022, will bring the region’s top entrepreneurs to one stage for the first time.

The Aviram Awards-Tech For Humanity is the first initiative launched by the Aviram Family Foundation, founded by the world-changing solution Mobileye and OrCam and their family co-founder Ziv Aviram. The mission of the Aviram family is to combine cutting-edge innovation and technology with social responsibility and proactive action to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people. The partnership between Aviram Awards-Tech For Humanity and Forbes embodies this spirit.

The contest aims to provide these entrepreneurs with a foothold for long-term growth and to realize their ideas. To do this, the Aviram Family Foundation will award a prize of $ 500,000 USD and provide expert guidance to Grand Place winners. We will also offer $ 100,000 USD to the 1st prize winner and $ 50,000 USD to the 2nd prize winner. This will be announced at the ceremony. March 2022 in Dubai. To apply, please visit the contest website here.

Applications from across the region are encouraged, five finalists will be selected from the virtual pitch event in late January 2022 and will be announced directly to the judges at a ceremony hosted by Forbes and the Abilum Family Foundation in Dubai in March. You will be given the opportunity. 2022. The event will bring together the region’s most talented and inspirational entrepreneurs for the first time on the same stage.

Entries will be judged by ambassadors from Middle Eastern and North African countries, including top leaders in entrepreneurship, technology and academia, as well as industry pioneers.

Forbes has a long history of celebrating the power of entrepreneurship to solve some of the greatest social and environmental challenges. That’s why we’re very excited to partner with the Aviram Family Foundation to spotlight a new generation of start-ups in the Middle East. Randall Lane, Forbes Chief Content Officer and Editor, talks about East Africa and North Africa. “There are many untapped possibilities in the Middle East and North Africa, waiting to be discovered and raised.

After years of work, Ziv Aviram, the entrepreneur and founder of the Aviram Family Foundation, has discovered the tremendous impact of combining business and technology to do good. We have established the Aviram Family Foundation to harness these powers to actually influence the reality of the people of Israel and the region. Last year we received an unprecedented opportunity. Connecting Israel and the Middle East through joint action in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation. I am excited to start this journey with my family and find the next venture that will make a significant contribution to the reality of humanity and our lives in Israel and the Middle East.

The Aviram Awards-Tech For Humanity accepts applications from companies based in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Entry begins on November 1, 2021 and ends at midnight on December 10, 2021. For more information on the Aviram Awards and how to enter, please visit this website.

About Forbes

Forbes defends its success by celebrating those who have achieved it, and those who aspire to achieve it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming businesses and making a significant impact on the world. Today, the Forbes brand reaches more than 150 million people worldwide through trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes virtual events, custom marketing programs, and 44 licensed local editions in 77 countries. Forbes Medias brand extension includes license agreements for real estate, education and financial services.

Forbes recently announced plans to open to the public through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Magnum Opus (NYSE: OPA). This is expected to end in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year.

About Aviram Family Foundation

The Aviram Family Foundation provides professional, educational and financial resources to people, ventures and solutions with the power to promote community value and change the day by businessmen and entrepreneurs Ziv Aviram and their families. Founded in 2021 with a sense of duty and commitment to do so. -Today’s reality of Israeli and Middle Eastern citizens.

The Foundation uses education for action, mentoring, and opportunity creation to promote social and community involvement. The Foundation has set the goal of leveraging business experience and tools to combine technology and entrepreneurship with good deeds to enable ideas and solutions that improve the quality of life for society and the environment.

