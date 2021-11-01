Dell Technologies: Dell Technologies India reports record growth for the second consecutive quarter of the year





Dell Technologies India has reported record growth for the second consecutive quarter of this year, and demand in India remains high, said Alok Ohrie, president and managing director.

Dell has achieved healthy growth in all of India’s business units, he said.

Technology has played an integral role in the global economic recovery, and demand continues to recover in India, Ollie said.

He said customers are focusing on building IT infrastructures that help maintain business continuity and transform workspaces. They are also using digital to reach out to clients and find new ways to serve them. He added that they promote customer centricity, delivering not only successful but predictable business outcomes.

The US-based company reported revenue of $ 26.1 billion, up 15% in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. Operating profit increased 21% to $ 1.4 billion.

Dell does not provide country-specific data for India. Domestic performance is similar to global trends.

Sign-in We are accelerating our market entry with IT as a service and cloud infrastructure as a service and the global project Apex, which is an important opportunity to engage with customers who are transforming their business at the forefront of digital technology. Will give you. ..

Currently, there is a clear trend in the market.

He said customers want to better manage their data, look to artificial intelligence and machine learning for better insights, and make real-time decisions based on that data.

Clients are considering multi-cloud as a new cloud architecture to scale up operations to ensure the resoring and robustness of the services they can provide.

With the rollout of 5G, new services will be introduced, edge computing will begin, and a cybersecurity layer will be added.

According to Cognos, India was Dell’s major focus market and home to the second highest workforce after the United States.

He said the company would continue to hire domestically without sharing a specific number.

Dell data center solutions and other infrastructure products are in demand as companies use technology to transform their businesses and adopt new models to set up and scale their infrastructure. I have.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, companies recognize that their employees need to be productive wherever they are.

This workforce transformation is also driving Dell’s demand, Ohrie said.

