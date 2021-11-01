TechData Expands HPE Green Lake Distribution in Asia Pacific





Singapore-(BUSINESSWIRE)-TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company Tech Data today said it will work with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in the Asia-Pacific region to expand distribution of the HPE GreenLake cloud service. Announced. area. Partners have access to a powerful set of cloud services that help their customers tackle the most difficult business outcomes. Tech Data has been an HPE Distributor for many years, initially focusing on the amplified HPE Green Lake distribution model in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Based on IDC research, the need for cloud experiences is accelerating, and markets are collectively demanding greater agility and flexibility to address seasonality and scalability. The HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform enables this with simplified IT operations and a single view across the Edge-to-Cloud environment, said Bennett Wong, Vice President of Modern Data Centers and Analytics at Tech Data Advanced Solutions. Says. Tech Data can work with the Center of Excellence (CoE) to partner with third parties to provide a standardized and consistent HPE GreenLake deployment across all solutions.

The HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform provides our customers with a strong foundation for driving digital transformation. It can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility and combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. The HPE GreenLake platform offers a variety of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including computing, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, HCI, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, and cloud services for VDI. ..

Huey Lih Heng, Head of Partner Sales at HPE Asia Pacific, is very pleased to partner with TechData in the APAC region. As a channel-driven company, our distributors play a key role in implementing our strategy. They are trusted advisors to our shared partners. With TechData as a strategic distribution partner for HPE GreenLake cloud services, more partners and customers across the region can easily access and deliver cloud experiences at their own pace, anywhere, based on accurate requirements. It will be like.

Tech Data is proud to have partnered with HPE for over 40 years to create innovative channel sales solutions for HPE resellers in multiple countries.

About Tech Data Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solution aggregator of the IT ecosystem. It was an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in more than 100 countries maximize the value of their technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and open up growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida and Fremont, Calif., TDSYNNEX 22,000 colleagues are dedicated to integrating compelling IT products, services, and solutions from over 1,500 best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is pinned to some of the fastest growing technology segments, including all as cloud, cybersecurity, big data / analytics, IoT, mobility, and services. TD SYNNEX is committed to servicing our customers and communities. We believe that by deliberately acting as a respected corporate citizen, we can have a positive impact on people and the planet. We aim to be a diverse and comprehensive employer for talent throughout the IT ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

