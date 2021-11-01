Huawei Announces Asia Pacific AppsUP 2021 Winners





Singapore, November 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) officially announced the winners of the AppsUP 2021 and HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest in the Asia-Pacific region. AppsUP is Huawei's annual global mobile app development contest that inspires and attracts talented developers around the world to leverage the open capabilities of HMS Core to create innovative apps.

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) officially announced the winners of the AppsUP 2021 and HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest in the Asia Pacific region. Twenty innovative apps that leverage HMS Core capabilities in areas such as health, games and utilities have won a total of US $ 200,000 in prize money. For a complete list of winners, go to https://bit.ly/appsupapac-top20winners.

In the APAC edition, the contest has approved 20 outstanding apps across the region, with prizes reaching US $ 200,000 in 10 different categories. In addition to last year’s existing award categories “Best Apps,” “Best Games,” “Best Social Impact Awards,” “Honorable Awards,” and “Most Popular App Awards,” AppsUP 2021 introduces five new award categories. it was done. Extend support to more developer groups within the community, including students and women. These new categories are “App Gallery Rising Star App”, “Best Fintech Innovation Award”, “Best HMS Core Innovation Award”, “Excellent Student Award”, and “Tech Women’s Award”.

The award-winning apps for AppsUP 2021 APAC are:

Award category

Award-winning app

Best App Award

(US $ 15,000 each)

-House of Stories (Indonesia)

–FareFirst (India)

Best game awards

(US $ 15,000 each)

-Color Ball Adventure (Vietnam)

–Stick Clash (Vietnam)

Best HMS Core Innovation Award

(US $ 15,000 each)

-Calm land (Sri Lanka)

-Please notify (Thailand)

Best social impact

(US $ 15,000 each)

-Plano-Parental Control & Kids Screen Time App (Singapore)

Best FinTech Innovation Award

(US $ 10,000 each)

-Smart Invoice (Malaysia)

Tech Women’s Award

(US $ 10,000 each)

–Water The Farm (Indonesia)

-BloodBank (Malaysia)

AppGallery Rising Star App

(US $ 8,000 each)

–Candybots Alphabet ABC Tracing (Vietnam)

-ICC (International Covid Center) (Indonesia)

–KonsultaMD (Philippines)

-Scanee (Sri Lanka)

-Stickman cartoon: 1-4 players (Vietnam)

Excellent Student Award

(US $ 5,000 each)

-Foot-Group Debt Book (Malaysia)

-SmartReader (Sri Lanka)

-VQH Weather (Vietnam)

Honorable Mention

(US $ 3,500 each)

–BookDoc (Malaysia)

-The latest information on PH weather and earthquakes (Philippines)

Most popular app award

(US $ 3,000 each)

-Plano-Parental Control & Kids Screen Time App (Singapore)

Health and Wellness Innovation One-third of the 20 award-winning apps this year belong to the health and wellness sector, providing solutions for dealing with physical, mental and social health.

The story continues

For example, Singapore’s Plano is a science-based parental control and eye health app for parents and children. The app is integrated with HMS’s Machine Learning Kit (ML Kit), which allows you to detect your child’s posture and distance between screens with a real-time camera preview when in active mode. The app was also the only app to win two awards this year, the “Best Social Impact Award” and the “Most Popular App Award”.

The newly added Tech’s Women’s Award-winning “Bloodbank” app connects blood banks, donors and recipients on a single common platform. A female member of a team developed by three student developers at Tunku Abdul Rahman University (UTAR) in Malaysia, a blood group recipient can register the request in detail and indicate the location of the hospital and blood “Blood Request” It played an important role in the development of features. The type and unit you need easily from the app.

Winner of the HMS Core Innovation Awards, Land of Calm improves your mental health by providing sound-guided meditation, breathing exercises, stories and soothing music. Voice guidance and storytelling functions are made possible by using the text-to-speech function of the audio kit and ML kit.

According to the top-ranked game app App Annie, games will be the most downloaded app category in the world in 2020, accounting for more than 40% of all downloads. It was natural to see the game app play the finals, reflecting global trends. Five of the winners of AppsUP2021 were games from role-playing to puzzle games.

Both “Best Game Awards” award-winning apps come from Vietnam. “Color Ball Adventure” is an adventure game in which the player controls a colored ball to overcome obstacles. “Stick Clash” is a stickman puzzle strategy game where players control a stickman army to pass over 350 levels.

One of the winners of the AppGallery Rising Star Award, CandyBots Alphabet ABC Tracing turns your child’s learning process into a game. With this app, toddlers can practice character tracing, spell new words using flashcards, and watch cartoons to expand their vocabulary.

Encouraging developers of all levels to create apps Since its global launch in April 2018, HUAWEI’s app store, App Gallery, is one of the top three with over 560 million monthly active users worldwide. Has grown into the largest app market in the world. By the end of September 2021, Huawei’s ecosystem had 5.1 million developers.

The growth of this ecosystem also reflects opportunities for app developers, as evidenced by the results of AppsUP 2021. At APAC, team registrations increased by nearly 50% in this year’s contest, and the number of app submissions almost doubled from the previous year.

“Apps UP2021 complements other resources and programs available to developers in the region to drive innovation through the HMS ecosystem. The newly added award category is of great interest from a wide group of developers. In particular, the AppGallery Rising Star Award, Excellent Student Award, and Tech Women’s This award provides a platform for up-and-coming female and student developers to enable app creativity and be rewarded through this initiative. “More,” said Shane Shan, director of Huawei Asia Pacific Consumer Cloud Service.

“HMS congratulates the winners of this year’s AppsUP 2021 APAC Contest and hopes that all developers will continue to innovate in HMS’s fully open ecosystem. Together, You can build a fully connected and intelligent world. ” Shan.

All award-winning apps are now available on the HUAWEI AppGallery for download and use by users. For a complete list of winners, go to https://bit.ly/appsupapac-top20winners.

Source Huawei Mobile Services

