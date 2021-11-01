Google accidentally enables Pixel 6 feature on older smartphones





One of Google’s most talked-about exclusive Pixel 6 products may not be so exclusive after all.

At least one exclusive feature of Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (pictured) … [+] Works with older smartphones.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are packed with unique features enabled by Google’s new Tensor processor. However, at least one of these new features doesn’t seem to be that exclusive after all.

According to former Xda Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman, Google’s proud Magic Eraser tool, backed up by a few Twitter users and using machine learning to automatically remove unwanted items from photos, is old. Can be enabled on the Pixel model. Just install the updated version of the Google Photos app (APK link).

According to the Twitter thread above, some Pixel 4a and Pixel 3 XL have successfully enabled this feature, while others have rooted their smartphones and spoofed Pixel credentials with Pixel Props to enable this feature on non-Google devices as well. Some have been enabled. However, so far, some people have been unable to get this feature to work.

Based on these reports, it seems that Google accidentally enabled this Premium Pixel 6 feature on older models. But perhaps the biggest point is that the company’s proud tensor ship is clearly not needed for magical erasure to work. That said, it’s still unclear if there will be a significant difference in quality when used on devices other than the Pixel-6.

However, we can expect Magic Erase to eventually be officially supported on other devices. There is no doubt that it is a leading candidate for the Google Library of premium Google Photos features available to paid subscribers.

