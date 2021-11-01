Where to buy Pixel 6/6 Pro: Retail stores still in stock





Highly rated by reviewers and Android fans, the Pixel 6 is a difficult smartphone to buy. Here’s where to find Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stock and buy Google’s best smartphones yourself.

Due to the ongoing chip shortage and the “high demand” of Pixel 6 Pro, pre-orders for some customers have been delayed and retailers are struggling to keep their phones in stock. In particular, the Google Store is currently unable to ship new orders for Pixel 6 Pro until at least January. Thankfully, getting Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from a location other than the Google Store is very easy.

Where Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are in stock

If you want to buy an unlocked smartphone in the US other than the Google Store, you can only buy Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from four authorized retailers: Amazon, Best Buy, B & H, and Target. Of course, all four retailers are restricted to selling only what is available from Google, and the demand for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones far exceeds the supply currently available.

The two retailers that are really in the spotlight are Target and Best Buy, as your local store may have Pixel 6 units in stock at that store. Similarly, both retailers offer the ability to deliver and pick up your order to the nearest store in case home delivery is not suitable for your situation.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll monitor each retailer’s inventory and keep you up to date on the easiest way to buy Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Latest Update: As of October 31, 2021, all five retailers will be able to order the smaller Pixel 6, and some retailers will ship faster than others. If you are lucky, you may be able to pick it up from Best Buy on the same day. Unfortunately, Amazon is currently the worst bet for the smaller Pixel 6 and will ship in weeks or months, depending on the color you like.

The limited inventory of Pixel 6 Pro units available from the Google Store yesterday was, of course, sold out.

Amazon Best Buy Pixel 6 In Stock, Shipped Within Days, Local Pickup Available Pixel 6 Pro Sold Out Online, but Local Pickup May Be Available From Carriers On B & H Google Store Targets Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

In the United States, mobile operators have a great deal of weight in the smartphone industry. So it’s not surprising to know that many of them get Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro faster than retailers. Even better, many carriers can lend to new phones that are bundled with mobile phone bills.

However, on the contrary, if you buy through AT & T or Verizon, these carriers sell millimeter-wave variants that are $ 100 higher than the unlocked model, so you’ll pay a lot for the smaller Pixel 6. .. To make matters worse, AT & T is known to sell all Pixel 6 smartphones for any reason at a price that is $ 40 higher than any other retailer or mobile operator.

Latest Update: As of October 31, 2021, the Pixel 6 Pro is still in stock at a significant number of mobile carriers, making it the best and only way to buy Google’s latest flagship product. increase. Of particular note is AT & T’s only mobile operator preparing the Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro for immediate shipment. Similarly, Verizon is Sorta Sunny’s only mobile operator offering Pixel 6 Pro, but with a small backlog.

Fortunately, if you’re looking to get a smaller Pixel 6, almost every possible mobile operator has a smartphone in stock. It’s a question of how noisy you are about color, and small carriers often offer only the Stormy Black Colorway.

AT & T Verizon Pixel 6 in stock (without Kinda Coral option), shipped in days Pixel 6 Pro backordered, shipped in November T-Mobile / Sprint Pixel 6 in stock (without Kinda Coral option), shipped in days Pixel 6 Pro Backordered, shipped from mid-November to early December Cellcom Comcast Xfinity Google Fi Spectrum US Cellular Visible

