Blockchain Association Singapore and AntChain Collaborate to Promote Blockchain Adoption and Innovation in Singapore and ASEAN | Associated Press





Singapore-(BUSINESSWIRE)-November 1, 2021-

Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ant Group’s flagship technology brand, AntChain, a close partnership to promote and promote blockchain adoption and innovation in Singapore and ASEAN. Formed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211031005054/en/

On November 1st, Blockchain Association Singapore Co-Chair Chia Hock Lai and Derrick Loi, General Manager of International Business at Ant Group’s Intelligent Technology, signed a memorandum of understanding. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the partnership, BAS and AntChain will co-sponsor events and programs in Singapore and China to raise blockchain awareness, drive industry recruitment, drive positive impact through continuous innovation, and attract talent. Strengthen the ecosystem and empower the community through training. And knowledge sharing.

The MOU with BAS is AntChain’s first such industry partnership outside of China.

Regarding the partnership, BAS Co-Chair Chia Hock Lai said: AntChains’ market leadership is demonstrated through its innovative solutions and a wide range of industry applications and use cases from supply chain finance and cross-border traceability of high value products. For content and copyright protection. Therefore, we believe that working closely with AntChain is an absolute pleasure and will bring valuable technical know-how and industry experience to BAS members and partners in Singapore and the region. Together, we can promote more blockchain innovation and contribute to the growth and transformation of our business and industry.

Derrick Loi, General Manager of International Business for Intelligent Technology at AntGroup, said: We are confident that partnerships and collaboration will stimulate innovation. We work closely with industry partners such as BAS to explore new synergies, solve the problems companies face, and uncover the greater value of a broad customer group in today’s digital economy. Is working on. We deliver trust in use cases such as digital trading, thereby connecting B2B2C with industry-specific applications in enterprise blockchain, secure computing, IoT, eKYC, and other innovative technologies. I’m looking forward to it.

In recent months, BAS has also partnered with the Alliance of Blockchain Industry (ABI) and the Energy Research Institute at Nanyang Technological University to collaborate on various aspects to promote blockchain applications, research and talent development.

In June, AntChain launched a developer community support program at its first developer conference. To date, the community has brought together more than 330 institutional partners and nearly 10,000 developers to collaborate on more than 30 innovative industry applications. Today, AntChain’s broad portfolio of technologies and solutions is deployed in over 50 use cases, typically involving multi-party collaboration.

+++

About Blockchain Association Singapore

The Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) aims to enable members and communities to leverage blockchain and scalable technology to grow and transform their businesses. The association is designed to be an effective platform for members to engage with multiple local and international stakeholders, discover solutions, and promote best practices in a collaborative, open and transparent manner. It has been.

It aims to promote blockchain literacy and build a strong talent pipeline for Singapore’s digital economy. BAS also aims to accelerate the development of blockchain companies operating or entering Singapore and their subsequent integration and acceleration into Singapore’s blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://singaporeblockchain.org/.

About AntChain

As Ant Group’s flagship technology brand, Ant Chain is dedicated to building a foundation of trust with innovative technologies such as blockchain, the Internet of Things, data analytics and intelligent risk management. It aims to develop mutually trusted and efficient industry-based solutions that enable trust between companies and their customers in the new digital economy, supporting industry collaboration and value creation. increase. According to market intelligence provider IDC, AntChain was ranked number one in the blockchain market as a service in China in 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211031005054/en/

Contact: Media: Betty Bai

Ant group

Email: [email protected]

Keywords: Asia Pacific Singapore

Industry Keywords: Professional Services Data Management Technology Other Technologies Finance Software

Source: AntChain

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 11/01/2021 02:03 AM / DISC: 11/01/2021 02:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211031005054/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/ap/ap-business/blockchain-association-singapore-and-antchain-collaborate-to-promote-blockchain-adoption-and-innovation-in-singapore-and/article_b37a78f4-3a5b-5ca8-bf47-25c086ad3a63.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos