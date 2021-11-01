New Zealand’s Tectonus Limited Wins Best Award





Tech startups from 13 Asian countries and regions compete for AEA2021 Innovation Awards

Chiba, Japan, November 1, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Asia Entrepreneur Award 2021 Event (AEA 2021) will be held completely online from Wednesday, October 27th to Thursday, October 28th. And 30 tech startups selected from Asia participated. Country and region. New Zealand’s Tectonus Limited, which develops seismic dampers with self-centering capabilities, received the highest award.

First prize of AEA2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

AEA is a global innovation award for emerging Asian entrepreneurs and start-ups that use advanced technology to provide solutions to social problems. AEA 2021 brought together 30 start-ups from across Asia to provide solutions in three areas: healthcare, work and lifestyle reform, and sustainability. All of these are important global issues for the future.

The start-up company has been consistently mentored for 1.5 months by a Japanese VC specialist mentor, brushing up its business plan in preparation for the event. Winners were selected from six finalists selected based on a wide range of criteria such as innovation and innovation. Social impact of products and services, commercial feasibility, potential collaboration with Japanese companies, and opportunities to expand business in Japan.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of AEA, this year’s event featured a special keynote speech by Dr. Muhammad Yunus, founder of Grameen Bank and Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Muhammad Yunus shared the concept of Yunus’ social business and next-generation leadership.

We will continue to bring together Asian tech startups and supporters to build an innovation ecosystem, actively promote trials and demonstrations in the Kashiwanoha area, and support the creation of new industries.

AEA 2021 Summary Shigeo Tsutomu Chairman of the AEA Steering Committee I feel that the level of startup participants is extremely high this year, which is the 10th year of AEA. Among them, an increasing number of entrepreneurs are highly aware of social issues such as environmental issues and health care. In Asia, there is no legacy from the past, so scalable businesses are born. This is a point you should know in Japan as well. There was also a 6 week mentoring period before the event. I feel that the platform is getting closer to what it should be. AEA will continue to work to build an ecosystem between Asia and Japan to create new industries.

AEA2021 Winner 1st prize Tectonus Limited (New Zealand) Overview Developed seismic dampers with self-centering function to recenter structures in the event of an earthquake or aftershock. Comment from the startup “I was very surprised. Thank you for your understanding. I received a good review. I want to achieve the goal of making the world a safer place.” Comments from the judges “Tectonus is in practical use. It was evaluated for its technology and its already commercialized products. We have good customer reviews. “

Second prize More Foods Innotech Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Overview More Foods Innotech develops healthy vegetarian meats with less sugar and salt than existing products. Comments from Startups “I am honored to receive such an award. I was able to announce what we were able to announce.” Comments from the judges “More Foods Innotech is environmentally friendly and sustainable. It was evaluated as running a characteristic actual business. The company is their unique technology. “

3rd Class Biomass Lab (Vietnam) Overview Bacterial cellulose with biodegradability, durability, non-toxicity, etc. that can hydrolyze and recover paper sludge is used. Comment from the startup “I am very happy to be able to participate in this event, and I was very surprised to receive this award. I would like to continue contributing to the world.” Comments from the judges “Biomass Lab was valued for its basic yet exciting technology. Impact. “

AEA Yunus Social Business Awards: Not applicable

Fujitsu Accelerator Award: Smart Tag Inc. (Taiwan) Overview Smart Tag develops a flexible wireless IoT sensor for production line monitoring that can be attached to the surface of devices on the production line. Comment from the jury of the special award “One of Fujitsu’s main priority areas is sustainable manufacturing. Through the collaboration between Fujitsu and Smart Tag, the advanced IoT solutions provided by Smart Tag are the pain and challenges of customers in the manufacturing industry. I am confident that it will help you to deal with it in a faster and more cost-effective way. “

IP Bridge Award Onikle Inc. (Japan) Overview Onikle Inc. develops a preprint document search platform with AI recommendations to help scientists find the best research papers. Comment from a jury member of the Special Award “I believe in the preprinted document search platform developed by Onikle Inc. It has the potential to help many scientists and accelerate innovation.”

Japan Venture Society (JASVE) Award More Foods Innotech Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Comment from the jury of the Special Award: “We appreciate the efforts of companies targeting such a highly competitive and growing global market. On behalf of the Japan Venture Society, the current value We appreciate the potential to improve our lives while working with various stakeholders in the chain and exploring society. Impact. “

Life Science Award KURACare Inc. (Taiwan) Overview Developed an AI telemedicine solution specializing in the treatment of heart disease patients. Comment from the jury of the special award “Very advanced AI technology and human beings, the company offers highly innovative solutions in the very important areas of heart disease. Their solutions are for illness. It has the potential to promote changes in patient behavior in the areas of prevention and prognosis, and has also evaluated a very attractive management team in Taiwan and San Diego in the United States. “

Comment from a judge at the Microsoft Award Tectonus Limited (New Zealand) Special Award “I felt the potential of the company’s IoT business and the growth of the entire market. The company may work with Microsoft for smart building or smart city projects. There may be .. “.

Audience Award Pete Yoeung Healthtech (Cambodia) Overview: The company is developing a cloud-based hospital management software platform that provides secure storage of medical records and patient data.

For a list of startups and their businesses, see https://aea.events/e/startup-entrants/.

