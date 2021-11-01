Microsoft plans to tackle a high-tech exaggerated culture





Rachel Bondi (Microsoft)

Credit: Microsoft

When Rachel Bondi, Chief Partner Officer of Microsoft Australia and New Zealand, returned from the United States to Australia and worked at Vendor Headquarters in Washington, she soon realized the cultural differences between the two business units.

I returned to Australia in 2016 and after spending nearly 20 years in the U.S., I was excited to come back, but it’s clear that the first time I came back was in the U.S. Bondi told ARN that he felt different.

I felt like the only woman at the meeting. And the experience of the meeting was different. I was wondering what I was back in. “

I started looking for other women who thought they were doing great things. She added that the more conversations she had, the more men and women were made to think about the problem.

Bondi was the general manager of the integrated consumer innovation market for Skype and Microsoft 365 at Microsoft’s global headquarters during the last year and a half in Redmond. While there, Bondi began to accept a certain percentage of women in various functional areas within the company, especially in marketing and products.

Returning to the local market, Bondi realized that the women’s community in such a role was simply not as large as the United States.

Some of the functional areas here weren’t as well represented, according to Bondi. I felt a little strange.

Bondis’s comments don’t seem to blame men in the local IT industry in Australia and New Zealand, but call on the industry to shake the cultural situation that appears to be anachronistic on the world stage. I am.

To this end, Bondi is moving forward to correct the imbalances found in the A / NZ market and increase the number of women who play equally with men in the local technology industry. In these pursuits, Bondi has been backed by her employer.

The first step is to get people, especially men, to talk about gender equality.

With this goal in mind, Microsoft hosted a so-called stand-up event on October 27th. It aims to bring the issue of gender inequality to the fore and to see the progress of the Microsoft Partner Men’s Champions of Change Group.

Founded in 2020, the group includes CEOs or managing directors of several Microsoft partners, including Ingram Micro, Empired, Data # 3, Dicker Data, Synnex, Datacom, Logicalis, and of course Microsoft. It is.

Members represent some of the largest organizations in Microsoft’s partner ecosystem, with a combined workforce of well over 10,000.

Over the past 18 months, 90% of group members have developed specific gender equality strategies and action plans, and 75% have reviewed sexual harassment policies, education and reporting to enhance internal employee support.

Bondi was a co-convenor of the group, and Elizabeth Broderick was a former Australian sexist commissioner, among many other notable positions aimed at addressing human rights and gender equality.

Broderick spoke at a half-day stand-up event, and former Australian politician Kate Ellis also invited 5,000 people from all Microsoft staff and partner communities in Australia and New Zealand to attend.

The stand-up explores the living experiences of those who identify women in the workplace, considers the steps we can all take to increase fairness and create a more inclusive workplace culture. Designed for, Bondi said in a blog post discussing the event.

It was about the alliance and the idea that we could all act as “supporters” rather than bystanders. We all have something in common. It is the desire to have a healthy, respectful, safe, inclusive culture and workplace. “

After the event, we joined a team breakout group to have a more intimate conversation and create a secure shared space. I joined the group, but especially when I heard that women were oppressed, tired, and broken, I wanted to share how personally I was hit, Bondi added. I did.

