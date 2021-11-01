Sega, Microsoft explore cloud gaming partnership





The SEGA logo was shot at the Tokyo Game Show 2016 held in Chiba, eastern Tokyo on September 15, 2016. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tokyo, November 1st (Reuters)-SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS (6460.T) is seeking a strategic alliance with Microsoft (MSFT.O) on Monday, using Xbox maker’s cloud game technology on a large scale. He said he was developing a budget title. Signal a deeper alliance.

Tokyo-based Sega is seeking to create a title for global expansion on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, a stock exchange statement said whether the transaction would include title exclusivity or capital investment. , Said that details were not disclosed.

Sega shares soared 6% in the morning trading.

Microsoft’s leading cloud gaming initiatives are available through the Xbox Game Pass, a cross-platform subscription service featuring Sega titles such as the hit “Yakuza” series.

Cloud gaming breaks the connection with bulky hardware, but requires a high-speed internet connection. Microsoft’s deep pocket push to the early sector comes as the Xbox is widely seen as being on the hind legs of the console battle with the Sony (6758.T) PlayStation.

“The goal is to work with Microsoft to anticipate these trends, which will accelerate further in the future, to optimize the development process and continue to provide players with Azure cloud technology with a high-quality experience,” Sega said. Mr. says.

Microsoft’s bid for Sega, the publisher of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” has been rumored for decades. Japan, the world’s third-largest gaming market and a major innovator in the industry, remains a weakness for companies based in Redmond, Washington.

The two companies have a long history of partnership with the announcement on Monday following a series of acclaimed recent releases from Sega, including the “Persona” series and the “Total War” series.

Sega, which abandoned its own console business after a series of flops, is a prolific maker of “pachinko” machines for gambling, demonstrating its ambition to expand the appeal of video games.

Report by Sam Nussey; edited by Christopher Cushing

