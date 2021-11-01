Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Bad 2





After Apple, Samsung dominates the audio wearable market, and many Android owners have to choose between the new start-up Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the more expensive Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. As the naming scheme becomes more and more confusing, it’s time to analyze the differences between the two to determine which set of true wireless earphones to choose. Is Pro better than its sequel?

What is the difference between Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro?

It is permissible to confuse these earphones. At first glance, it looks exactly the same. If you want something close to your personality, you can choose Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, or Phantom Black on your Galaxy Buds Pro. All of these have a reflective finish on the earphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2, on the other hand, comes in graphite, white, olive and lavender, all with a glossy finish on the earphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones have a small stabilizer to hold them in your ear. It comes with 3 eartip options and the buds are IPX7 waterproof. The Galaxy Buds Pro isn’t for swimming, but it should withstand up to 30 minutes of immersion in shallow water. Each 6.3g earphone is slightly heavier than the Galaxy Buds 2 earphones and is a bit bulbous in shape, but by no means large.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 fits smaller, and people with smaller ears may find it fit better. Each Buds 2 weighs only 5g after scraping 1.3g. The IPX2 rating means you can work with the Galaxy Buds 2, but keep in mind that it’s actually drip-proof.

These true wireless earphones share many features, such as automatic pause when the earphones are removed and almost the same charging case. The case is small and plastic with a secure magnet. It’s easy to operate with one hand, but the glossy finish makes it slippery. In addition, USB-C and wireless charging are supported. Both earphone sets use the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app for Android only. This is about the same, but all important fit tests are reserved for Buds2.

Which Bluetooth codecs do these Samsung Galaxy Buds support?

Both Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Pro support the same codecs, AAC and SBC. You can also choose the Samsung scalable codec when pairing with a Samsung device. This codec constantly adjusts the transfer rate to balance the audio resolution (88-512kbps) and ensure connection stability. Therefore, you can’t get high-definition audio from any codec, but a hard-wired connection is required to allow Samsung devices to send consistently high-quality audio to the Galaxy Buds, which is comparable to LDAC.

iPhone users can choose the AAC codec for the best quality. On the other hand, Android users other than Samsung can stick to SBC for the most reliable connection.

In addition to the Samsung Scalable codec, if you own multiple Samsung devices, you can take advantage of the automatic switching feature. This works by staying connected to multiple Samsung devices at once. If you’re watching a show on a Samsung tablet and your Samsung smartphone rings, the earphone source will automatically switch to your smartphone.

Which apps do I need for Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro?

With the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app (Android), both sets of earphones access about the same settings. You can switch between ANC and ambient sound modes, and adjust (or disable) touch controls. There is no customizable equalizer, but you can choose from preset EQ settings. You can also specify voice assistant settings in the app.

If you are the owner of the iPhone, you are out of luck. Samsung has not extended support for Galaxy Buds 2 or Buds Pro in the Samsung Galaxy Buds iOS app. Unless a friend configures the earphones on the Android device, iPhone users will leave the default settings.

The Galaxy Buds 2 uses Dolby Atmos and misses the 360 ​​audio features of the Galaxy Buds Pro, which is also limited to Samsung Galaxy devices. Both earphones have an ANC setting, but the Galaxy Buds Pro also has a variable height setting. On the other hand, with the Galaxy Buds 2, you can’t adjust the amount of noise canceling.

Does the Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds 2 have a longer battery life?

The Galaxy Buds 2 has a longer battery life than the Buds Pro and offers 5 hours and 9 minutes of playback time with ANC turned on. Under these same conditions (constant 75db (SPL) output), a 4 hour 48 minute battery is available from the Galaxy Buds Pro. The Buds Pro case has enough capacity for just over two additional charge cycles, while the Buds2 case has three additional battery cycles. In either case, you can quickly charge each earphone. In the case of Galaxy Buds Pro, you can also play for 85 minutes after charging for 10 minutes. On the other hand, a 5-minute charge powers the Galaxy Buds 2 for 60 minutes.

Both sets of Galaxy earphones support wireless power sharing to help you pinch. By enabling Wireless PowerShare on your Samsung device and placing the case on top of the device, the bud can steal the battery from the device.

Does Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have better active noise canceling than Galaxy Buds Pro? Noise canceling renders up to a quarter of the low frequency noise without earphones. With ANC set to the highest setting, the Galaxy Buds Pro can render low-frequency drone sounds three times as quiet as the sound. Other than that.

At this price point, both Samsung earphones successfully isolate and cancel noise. The Galaxy Buds Pro reduces noise to about a quarter of the volume of about 100Hz at the highest ANC settings. ANC and Separation work much the same on the Galaxy Buds 2, but cancels frequencies that are slightly lower than the Galaxy Buds Pro. Buds 2 has a little more treble attenuation than Buds Pro, but it relies on an optimal fit for both headsets.

With the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app in combination with Galaxy Buds Pro, you can choose from two ANC settings. You can get high and low settings. The Galaxy Buds 2, on the other hand, offers easy on and off. Both have Aware mode, which allows you to use pipes in some environments. Non-repeating noise, such as speech, can be chattering while commuting, as it tends to be a weakness of ANC just because it works.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro sound good?

Both earphones have a consumer-friendly frequency response and work well against the curves of our home. The Galaxy Buds Pro tops the Galaxy Buds 2 at a volume of 5dB or higher near the frequency of 10kHz, which can make the treble sound too loud. Throughout the mids and lows, the Galaxy Buds Pro has some emphasis. This sounds good and shouldn’t be too much of a problem when it comes to masking. The default Galaxy Buds Pro sounds pretty good.

In contrast to the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 has a midrange under-enhance, at least boosting the bass compared to the mids. The treble follows the curve of our house relatively closely, even though it overemphasizes the sound around 10kHz. Unlike the Galaxy Buds Pro, at 1kHz the Galaxy Buds 2 is somewhat emphasized, giving what many call a “punched” sound. As a result, you may find it difficult to hear vocal and string details, but not so much.

In any case, if you don’t like the default frequency response, you can always visit the Galaxy Wearables app and select your EQ preset.

Is Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 suitable for calling?

One of the differences between the two Galaxy earphones is the microphone. Both are good at removing noise, but the Galaxy Buds 2 is struggling with the wind. Even with the Galaxy Buds 2, your voice doesn’t sound relatively natural.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro microphone faithfully reproduces the voice. In addition, the microphone removes environmental noise well, so it can also be used for outside calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Microphone Demo: https: //www.soundguys.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Samsung-Galaxy-Buds-2-microphone-sample.wav Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Microphone Demo: https: / / www .soundguys.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Samsung-Galaxy-Buds-Pro-microphone-demo.mp3

Tell me what you are thinking!

Reading Votes Which is better, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2?

An important feature is the price of each headset. As the current flagship of the Galaxy Buds line, the Galaxy Buds Pro costs more, ranging from just $ 20 to a difference of up to $ 50. Overall, both true wireless earphones compete from toe to toe, causing some problems. The first is whether to pay more and pay more attention to the additional charges. The other is which earphones are best for you. It’s hard to judge the fit because you can’t try in-ear like headphones. In general, smaller ears fit better on the Galaxy Buds 2. Keep in mind that when it comes to blocking external sound, it’s just as important to fit as well as noise canceling technology.

Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro

All prices are displayed in US dollars unless otherwise specified. Prices are subject to change over time and will vary by region. Unfortunately, Amazon prices vary widely from currency to currency and cannot be posted on the site.

Basically, buy a Galaxy Buds Pro with IPX7 rating. This is for those who go for a run in the downpour and expect to drop the buds into a puddle. In addition, multiple Samsung device owners can enjoy the benefits of 360 Audio for movies. If you need a set of earphones that are suitable for calls, the sound of the Galaxy Buds Pro tends to be optimal. Finally, if you want to adjust the ANC setting higher or lower depending on your surroundings, get the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Bad 2

All prices are displayed in US dollars unless otherwise specified. Prices are subject to change over time and will vary by region. Unfortunately, Amazon prices vary widely from currency to currency and cannot be posted on the site.

If you don’t mind 360 Sound and don’t plan to make a lot of calls, buy the Galaxy Buds 2. These buds are also suitable for people who prioritize listening to music over movies because they lack Dolby Atmos. For iPhone readers, it makes more sense to save and get the Galaxy Buds 2. This is because it sounds good and ANC works well. Moreover, these additional features are not available anyway.

Finally, since only the Galaxy Buds 2 is offered in olives, it can also affect whether you need green earphones. If these look like pretty small differences, it’s because these earphones are exactly the same.

