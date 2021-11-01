Real laughter from a new animator





RONS GONE WRONG Director: Sarah Smith, Jean Philip Vinecast: Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Olivia Colman Ratings: ( PG)

Review by JEREMY QUINN

The idea of ​​sitting in a computer-animated children’s movie other than Disney / Pixar fills me with a kind of horror that’s usually reserved for blind dates and job interviews, but I’m still up to date with Halloween. Michael Myers Slashfest decided to mark by facing the truth, not by going to see my fears and Rons wrong (Rialto, Reading).

What could go wrong?

After all, not many. After a volatile start that I thought might be destined for the repeated blunders of the great Lewis and aliens of 2018, I was actually fascinated by the latest innovations / social media fads. A personalized robot friend known as the B-Bot, who began to warm up in this story of an American junior high school student.

Being the first movie of Locksmith Animation, a newly established British production company, on many issues that hinder these low-budget efforts, such as the ugliness of animation and the terrible humor that no one can see. They thought clearly. 12 years and over.

It also achieves a big goal with Zach Galifianakis’ affectionate and very entertaining voice performance. Ron is a defective B-bot purchased as a birthday present for Bernie Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer), the only outsider at his school. No latest gadget.

For satire, it may be a bit thin, but it provides some real laughter and is made with more care and much less irony than regular school holiday fillers.

