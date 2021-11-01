This is the age of waste: a show about our disposable addiction and how to cure it | Design





How do you remember this era? What materials and innovations most define the present era after the stone, bronze, steam, and information ages? According to a new exhibition at the Design Museum, the most ubiquitous feature of the Anthropocene is neither groundbreaking materials nor mastery of technology. That trash.

Justin McGuirk, chief curator of the London Museum of Art, says he has been hunting for trash with co-curator Gemma Curtin for the past three years to put together this timely show. Waste generation is the center of our lives and a fundamental part of the operation of the world economy. We wanted to show how deeply the design is involved in the waste problem and in the best place to deal with it.

The Waste Age, on the eve of the Cop26 Climate Summit, is a powerful awakening call for manufacturers, retailers and, most importantly, government regulators, not consumers. It’s not intended to slap your face to buy takeaway coffee on your way to the museum or forget your cotton tote bag again, but it’s a spectacular scale of the problem and the eye-catching of the workers. It’s a point of view. About an original solution.

The exhibition helps remind us that we didn’t come here by chance. Humans are not essentially useless creatures. Disposable culture was something we really had to learn. It was a lifestyle choice and was sold as a decadent release from the mid-20th century, following austerity during the war. It was the intentional opposite of makedo and mend. One of the ads in the 1960s praised the splendor of the new Styrofoam cup. Party glasses that you just enjoy and throw away. It hangs next to a plastic shopping bag from the 1980s and explains many of its advantages over paper. Forty years later, we hardly knew that the world would consume more than one million plastic bags per minute.

To the post-waste world Totomoxtle is a veneer made from Mexican corn

Curators claim that waste generation has long been a major driver of the economy. The history of light bulbs is a good example. In the 1920s, bulbs were considered commercially infeasible due to their longevity. General Electric, Philips and others founded the Phoebus Cartel in 1924 to standardize the life expectancy of light bulbs by 1,000 hours, down from the previous 2,500 hours. And a culture of planned obsolescence was born. Almost a century later, similar practices continue. Last year, Apple agreed to pay up to $ 500 million after being accused of deliberately slowing down older phone models to encourage consumers to buy the latest mobile phones.

In the 1920s, light bulbs lasted longer and were considered commercially infeasible, significantly reducing life expectancy.

An impressive installation by Ibrahim Mahama brings back the reality of where such non-functional electronics end up. He built a huge wall of old TV monitors playing clips from Agbogbloshie in Ghana. For many years, it is the world’s largest e-waste disposal site where informal workers burn electrical cables to harvest copper wire and other precious metals. Mahama asked to cast the recovered metal in the form of surround on a TV screen. The footage in this frame shows this toxic process. The scene is hopeless, but the message is clear: waste is valuable.

About 7% of the world’s gold supply is trapped inside existing electronics. So, according to some estimates, by 2080, the largest metal reserves will be distributed as existing products rather than underground. In addition, 1 ton of extracted gold ore produces 3g of gold, while recycling 1 ton of mobile phone produces 300g. Therefore, waste disposal sites and landfills are new resource-rich mines.

In many ways, waste is a category error, says McGuirk. In many cases, it’s just an underrated, perfectly good material. The exhibition includes designers who are already working on what the future of ground mining will look like, exploring ways to dismantle objects and buildings and reuse their parts. There is the work of Rotor, a pioneering group in Belgium, a team of architects who set up a demolition company to carefully remove materials and parts from the building where the iron ball is planned.

Collect and reuse old jeans veils waiting to be recycled into Circulose, a new material made from cotton.Photo: Alexander the Donka / Renewsel

Their Brussels warehouses are full of plunder of what is called the city’s forestry, from marble slabs to vintage lamps.It is shown along with a refurbishment project of French architect Lacaton & Vassar, whose demolition is a waste of energy, a waste of materials and a waste of history. [and] Violence. With the world’s construction waste set to double annually to 2.2 billion tonnes by 2025, their joint call to reuse what we already have is no more urgent.

In the consumer goods arena, the purpose of reuse is endorsed by iFixit, an online global repair platform that publishes free repair guides and sells spare parts and tools such as drivers for disassembling the iPhone. .. Since 2003, it has worked with the government on repairability legislation with some success. France was the first country in Europe to introduce the repairability index adopted in January, and manufacturers provide clear information on the repairability of smartphones, laptops, washing machines, televisions and lawnmowers. , The product score should be rated on a scale of 10 points. 11 may contain recycled rare earth elements, but the repairability score is 4.5 out of 10.

The last section of the exhibition imagines a post-disposal world where materials grow rather than be extracted, beyond fixing and recycling. Regular customers at the design exhibition may be familiar with the wonders of hempcrete and mycelium insulation, but the show will feature crushed shells from water-soluble electronic circuit boards made of natural fibers. It includes a stunning range of innovations, from the concrete-like materials made to sea stone. Also, Sony packaging made from bamboo and sugar cane (embossed rather than printed to avoid wasting ink), knot plus seaweed-based sachet for liquids and seasonings, polystyrene substitute made from sunflower, coconut. A new type of leather made from water is also introduced, made from algae, corn husks, and all kinds of organic pulp.

Such biodegradable solutions have their own pitfalls. How many times did you throw a plastic container into the trash before you realized it was actually a compostable vegetable? And should it be put in a compost box or landfill? Behavior and expectations need to be adjusted to accommodate the brave new bio-future. Our aesthetic may have to adapt, McGilck wrote in the exhibition catalog. Approximately a century after assessing the hard, smooth and shiny perfection of plastic, we may begin to embrace irregularities, imperfections, rot and decomposition.

Future organic laptops may overheat, slow down, or require constant battery replacement. However, mold may begin to grow instead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/nov/01/waste-age-exhibition-design-museum

