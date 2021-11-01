Is this Royole’s next foldable phone?





(Pocket-lint)-Royole was the first manufacturer to return to CES 2019 at FlexPai to unveil a foldable smartphone. The FlexPai foldable phone, like the Huawei Mate X released later that year, had a display that wraps around the outside.

Later, FlexPai 2 was announced in September 2020, and it seems that 3rd generation devices may now be on the card.

Evan Blass, a well-established serial leaker, has published some images of what he claims as Royor (F3) on his Twitter account. Blass doesn’t provide details about what you’d expect from the Royale FlexPai 3 internally, but you can get some information from the shared images.

How about this? (Royole F3) pic.twitter.com/Va0L5PuPkP

Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

As provided by its predecessor, the device has been folded vertically again, and the hinges have been redesigned from FlexPai 2 to appear to have a smooth finish rather than ribs. There is a rear square camera housing, but unlike the 2nd generation vertical camera housing, this time it seems to have two big lenses instead of four. However, if you don’t have an extra screen, you’ll need to deploy your device to use the rear camera.

Based on the square indentation on the other side of the camera housing, Royale seems to continue to provide the screen on the outside instead of choosing the screen on the inside like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Also folded inward, the indentation is just a design element. Also, it seems to use pop-up cameras instead of under-display cameras and hole punch cameras.

It’s not clear what other specifications the Royole FlexPai 3 will offer, but it’s likely to be obvious as the design leaked.

Best Smartphones Rated in 2021: Top Mobile Phones Available Today Posted by Chris Hall November 1, 2021

Written by Britta O’Boyle. Originally published on November 1, 2021.

