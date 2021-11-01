Microsoft and Sega are working together for the next generation of cloud gaming





You can’t read it unless you hear the start-up sound of Genesis. Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP (Getty Images)

Looking to the future, Sega is making a strategic alliance with Microsoft to enable Tokyo-based game makers to take advantage of technology giant cloud technology.

Here’s how Sega describes the alliance in its own words:

In principle, SEGA Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, SEGA) and Microsoft Corporation (hereinafter, Microsoft) will seek a strategic alliance to find a way for SEGA to create large-scale global games in a next-generation development environment based on Microsoft. I agreed. Azure cloud platform. This partnership forms an important part of SEGA’s medium- to long-term strategy, enabling businesses to move forward in supergames. This is a new initiative to develop new innovative titles with a focus on global, online, community, and IP usage.

Sega says 5G made it easier to enjoy on-demand content. The partnership shows that Tokyo-based gaming companies are clearly aware that game streaming is the future. Therefore, we are exploring next-generation development resources in a cloud-based environment.

This proposed partnership represents the future of SEGA, optimizing the development process and providing a high-quality experience for players using Azure cloud technology by working with Microsoft to anticipate further accelerations in the future. Sega says the goal is to keep going.

This is certainly not the rumored Sega-branded Xbox for Japan, but as the relationship between the two companies goes back, the partnership between the two companies has long seemed inevitable. For example, Sega Chairman Isao Okawa reportedly tried to add Dreamcast compatibility to the Xbox to Bill Gates to keep the Japanese console alive. (To be honest, the Xbox was the closest thing to Dreamcast 2.0!) It makes perfect sense for the two to work together on a next-generation cloud platform for gaming.

In an official Alliance announcement, Microsoft’s Sarabond looks forward to working together as he explores new ways to use Microsoft’s cloud technology to create unique gaming experiences for the future. Together, we will rethink how the game is built, hosted and operated with the goal of adding value to players and SEGA as well.

