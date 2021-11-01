Age of Empires 4 outperforms Steam’s weekly bestsellers





It turns out that Age of Empires 4 was a big hit on Steam. According to SteamDB data, the new strategy game, launched late last week, jumped to the top of the platform’s weekly bestsellers for the week leading up to October 31st.

SteamDB shows that Age of Empires IV was in the top two on Steam’s list of top-selling games last week. The top is the main game, and the second is the pre-order for the game. Curiously, the game also ranked 7th in the weekly bestsellers, but these two entries are reflected in the different versions of the game (Standard, Digital Deluxe, Bundle) available from the same Steam page. It may have been. Two different editions-although it’s not clear which one.

Either way, it’s an impressive feat for the game. Age of Empires 4 was released only on October 28th, so the long-awaited next article in the long-term strategy series means that it had the highest sales on Steam that week in just three days. The game is on top of other big titles such as Amazon’s MMO New World, Back 4 Blood, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Football Manager 2022.

Age of Empires IV is also available from the publisher’s Xbox Game Studios Game Pass subscription. It’s even more impressive that this has taken the top spot on Steam. In addition, according to SteamDB, the game reached a huge peak of 73,928 simultaneous players on Steam this weekend.

If you haven’t tried it yet but are interested, here are some launch trailers:

See also the Age of Empires 4 review. Our own Ian Boudreau states that “the legendary real-time strategy series is back with a surprisingly traditional new entry,” which we will explain later.From beginners to grizzly veterans, RTS players

