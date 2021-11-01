Apple unveils the striking design of the Apple Watch Series 7





Apple Watch Series 7

Apple

Nobody told you # 36: Apple Watch Series 7 Part 1 Stan Ng and Alan Dye

This week, I interviewed Stan Ng, Vice President of Product Marketing at Apples, and Alan Dye, Vice President of Interface Design, for a rare on-record interview that worked on the Apple Watch even before the first version was released. Next week will only continue with the Apple Unboxed newsletter.

Stan Ng starts by explaining the challenges that Watch presents. Those designed for the wrist have their own limitations. It should be a physically small product. It will be worn all day, so it should be small enough to fit on your wrist.

The new watch has a larger display than ever before. The series 7 redesigned display is a major innovation. Larger displays are a huge benefit to users, but only if they don’t compromise other parts of the experience, such as comfort and beauty, battery life, and band compatibility.

The newly designed case is only 1mm larger than before, but the screen size is almost 20% larger. That means it’s easy to see and touch. Complication launches are easily available by checking your workout metrics to make them even more noticeable during the run. And, of course, it wasn’t just about making everything bigger.

Alan Dye agrees. Over the years, we’ve been able to dramatically increase the size of the screen without affecting the overall size of the Apple Watch. The size of the display relative to the size of the hardware had a big impact on the Apple Watch experience. The new display has been completely redesigned with these gentle, soft corners and this new shape. Even if there were subtle differences, I really needed a redesigned UI to complement them.

Button Evolution: The blue line represents Apple Watch Series 6 and the red line represents Series 7.

Apple

And the redesign was pretty detailed. First, we redesigned all the controls. Changed the shape of the rectangular button. The shape of the new tablet was designed to be concentric with the horns. And finally, we designed this new split button design for a stopwatch with a larger tap target. For the first Apple Watch, we created the San Francisco font. This has redesigned the system font typeface on all platforms. Originally designed for this small display, it is now available in a variety of type sizes, but as the display grows, it is possible to add two larger type sizes, further improving user accessibility. bottom. Variations on these text sizes.

We also made the title bigger for the entire system. Therefore, scrolling or swiping the digital crown will seamlessly move large titles to the status bar. Again, this is another small, subtle, but influential change that gives the user a clear idea of ​​where they are in the system.

Next is the new watch face. Dye Again: I’ve talked a lot in the past, but I’ve talked about a true healthy respect for the history of timekeeping. So this year, we’ve rewritten all of our existing faces to work with the new display. We also designed a new collection of faces. Our goal for the design team was to develop a great product where we really don’t know where the hardware ends and where the software starts. And in fact, one of the best examples of the year is the contour plane that really blurs the boundary between the interface and the hardware.

This is the surface where the numbers are extruded into the corners of the display. Our team of typologists have created a custom variable font designed to exactly match the curvature of the screen. The numbers change dynamically throughout the day, the thickest numbers emphasize the current time, and the brightest numbers actually fit perfectly in the extension of the display.

