Apple’s privacy features have generated nearly $ 10 billion in revenue for social media companies





As a result of its privacy features, Apple generated nearly $ 10 billion in revenue in the second half of 2021 for social media companies such as Meta, formerly known as Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube, according to a Financial Times study. rice field.

The Financial Times has found that most users have opted out of tracking using Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework. This is a requirement to ask the developer if they want to track it in other apps or websites. Meta, YouTube, Twitter, and Snap lost $ 9.85 billion in revenue in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, with Snapchat and Facebook most affected, according to data from a report from third-party company Lotame. ..

Lotame, an advertising technology company with clients from The Weather Company and McClatchy, estimates that the four technology platforms lost 12% of their revenue, or $ 9.85 billion, in the third and fourth quarters. Snap had the worst results as a percentage of business because of its focus on smartphones, but Facebook lost absolutely the most because of its size.

With ATT, social media giants who rely heavily on advertising models such as meta are very worried about the impact of allowing users to choose whether to track or not.

Meta, in particular, uses the story of ATT hurting small businesses that place targeted ads to potential customers. When the user sees the prompt when launching the first app on newer versions of iOS and iPad OS[追跡しないようにアプリに依頼する]When you tap, the app uses significantly fewer data points to display “personalized ads.”

Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed Apple’s privacy changes on Meta’s poor performance this year. Other meta-executives also pointed to Cupertino’s tech giant, arguing that the business would have been better without Apple’s privacy rules.

Meta’s revenue was 13.1% affected by ATT, while Twitter’s revenue was only 7.4%. Twitter told the Financial Times that “advertising is more dependent on context and branding than tracking consumer mobile habits,” so the impact is small.

