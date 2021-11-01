You need two of the best Co-Op games of the year, and Game Pass is here





The Xbox Game Pass will start well in November. Six months later, It Takes Two, a cooperative game acclaimed by the makers of 2018s A Way Out, will finally be available only to those who have paid for Premium Tier. It is alongside some other offerings (available to all subscribers). Here’s everything that will appear in Microsoft’s Game on Demand Library in the coming weeks.

November 2

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock edition (PC) decompression (cloud, console, PC)

November 4th

Takes two via EA Play (cloud, console, PC) Kill with Fire (cloud, console, PC)

November 9th

Football Manager 2022 (Cloud, Console, PC) Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Nov. 11

Of course, the Game Pass bat can obviously only hold so many pickles, and this metaphor goes nowhere. But the next game is! They will leave the Xbox Game Pass library on November 15th.

Planet Coaster (Cloud, Console, PC) Star Renegade (Cloud, Console, PC) Rogue Street (Cloud, Console, PC) The Gardens Bitwin (Cloud, Console, PC) River City Girls (Cloud, Console, PC) FINAL FANTASY VIII HD ( Console, PC)

Note: Earlier last month, Sony added FINAL FANTASY VIII Remaster to PS Now. This is a game on demand service that competes with the game pass.

Overall, another solid month of steady execution of the Game Pass solid month. Forza Horizon 5 … Man, I’ve played it (a lot), but the embargo agreement still prohibits me from sharing details. For now, here’s a shining preview of Kotakus from last month. Like all first-party Xbox games, Forza Horizon 5 will be available with the release of Game Pass. However, players who are crazy about premium edition games can start playing a few days early from November 5th.

The big jewel here is the Hazelights It Takes Two. I’ve been looking forward to it since it was released in March, but I haven’t had time to check it out yet. A Way Out, the game in front of the studio, has easily stood out in the last few years of cooperative games. There’s a huge shortage of such games these days, so it’s great to see everyone explaining a well-made game when playing on such a big stage.

G / O media may receive fees

catch? It Takes Two is available via EA Play. This access is only available to those with a more expensive Game Pass Ultimate membership, but is another example of the widening gap between the two Game Pass tiers.

The Game Passs subscriber base has grown 37% over the past year, up from the last official Microsoft figure of 18 million in January. Unofficial numbers (including a disposable line from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during an interview with The Wrap) are fixed at either 23 million or 30 million. Whatever the total, Microsoft hasn’t publicly announced how the numbers fall between price ranges.

