Pokemon Go Diadem Eltos 2021: How to Participate in the Diadem Eltos 2021 Challenge





Pokemon Go is celebrating Daderos Muertos, or Day of the Dead, by challenging players around the world worldwide.

Da de los Muertos was born partly in Mexico, but today it is celebrated by people all over the world.

The holiday lasts from October 31st to November 2nd, and the Pokemon Goth event aims to celebrate the holiday with special bonuses and challenges.

Here, we will explain what is involved in the Pokemon Godia de Muertos 2021 Challenge and how to participate.

What is the Pokemon Godia Demu Eltos 2021 Challenge?

The challenge will run for two days starting at 10am local time on Monday, November 1st and ending at 8pm local time on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Players have the opportunity to earn special rewards by completing certain tasks.

Pokemon GO hosts a special two-day event to celebrate Day of the Dead. Photo: Tatiana / Canva Pro

You can play all over the world, so you can participate wherever you are.

Pokemon Godia Demu Eltos 2021 Which Pokemon Do You Need to Catch for the Challenge?

The main part of the Pokemon Godia Demuertos 2021 Challenge is a two-day event-themed collection challenge that will lead you to meet Shedinja.

Originally from Mexico, Dia de los Muertos is now celebrated in several countries around the world, including Europe and Latin America. Photo: Natalia Cardenas / Studio Mexico / Cambapro.

The Pokemon you need to catch in the Collection Challenge are:

-Sunkern. You can catch it with wild, incense sticks, lure encounters, or field research rewards.

-Roselia. You can catch it with wild encounters and field research rewards.

-Murkrow. Can be caught in the wild, incense sticks, or encounters with lures.

-Cubones that can be caught through wild, incense, or lure encounters, or as a reward for field research.

-Houndou that can be caught through encounters with wild, incense, or lures.

-Sableye that can be caught through encounters with wild, incense, or lures.

-Can be caught through encounters with sunflora, wild, incense, or lures.

-Drifloon that can be caught through encounters with wild, incense, or lures.

It is worth noting that neither Sunflora nor Drifloon are wild and are likely to be discovered by encounters with incense and lures.

Completing a collection challenge with all of the above Pokemon will reward you with an incense, poffin, and shedinja encounter.

Progress will be added to future elite collector medals.

What are the other features available in the Pokemon Godia Demu Eltos 2021 Challenge?

During the two-day celebration, keep an eye out for a variety of perks and bonuses, including:

-Lure module lasts 90 minutes

-Incense that lasts for 9 minutes

Latin American and Caribbean players also have the following additional bonuses:

-+ 1 Bonus Transfer Candy

-Events that appear more often in the wild Pokemon

-Event Pokemon is more attracted to incense

-Event Pokemon that frequently appears in lure modules

Also note the two items that will be distributed free of charge to all players during the event, the Da de los Muertos-themed T-shirt avatar item, and the event box with 20 pocket balls and 1 incense stick. need to do it.

