First Impressions of the 16-inch MacBook Pro: So far (almost) great





My shiny new Mac arrived on Friday, so after a few days of using it fairly extensively, it’s time to make a first impression of the M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro.

I haven’t used it for anything that’s too burdensome yet, so this piece covers what I’m thinking about designing, a screen that includes the infamous notch’s thermal management, and an early overview of actual battery life. increase…

When it came to buying it, I hesitated a bit on the specs before choosing a model that almost reached its limits.

Historically, I’ve made the most of my Mac based on maximizing the useful life of the machine before rethinking that approach because of reliability concerns. If you replace your Mac every three years, it’s hard to justify the premium for top-spec models, as you can’t make up for the price difference when reselling.

But when it turned out that the M1 Max literally offered twice the performance of the M1 Pro, I realized it was impossible to resist.

The remaining reasons you can read in the previous part of me.

I didn’t need to update my old machine because macOS Monterey had only a few days before the new machine arrived (I haven’t created a Mac beta!). So maybe the M1Mac didn’t recognize the Intel machine. When connected via a Thunderbolt cable. But even with almost 3TB of data, migrating from a Time Machine backup wasn’t too bad. It takes about 7 hours from a rotating metal drive at 7200 rpm via USB3.

port

I mentioned earlier that the new port has little to do with me. My monitor is connected with a single USB-C cable, so I don’t use the HDMI port. I’m currently in the video-only phase on the photography side (I only use the iPhone for still images) and I’m shooting on an external SSD, so I don’t even need an SD card slot.

It looks a bit ugly on the machine with the new port, but I can’t complain because I know other people appreciate the port.

External design

The new design definitely gives the machine a much more boxer look! As Jason Snell observed, it’s almost reminiscent of the Titanium PowerBook G4. It may be one of the novelty and nostalgia of the new design after a long absence, but I really like it.

There are two specific design touches that stand out externally. The first is a polished black Apple logo on the lid, and the second is a MacBook Pro engraved on the bottom. I’m a fan of both. The latter is especially reminiscent of the famous Steve Jobs story about painting the back of a fence. No one will see the sculpture, but Apple had a hard time doing it anyway.

keyboard

When you open the machine, two things pop out. Of course, the first is a thin bezel screen and its notch. The second is a black keyboard.

I have to say I’m not a fan of new keyboard designs. I like the black keys of the previous design much better than the aluminum casing. The original design made the keyboard look like an integral part of the Mac. The new design looks cheap, as if Apple bought an off-the-shelf keyboard and threw it away.

I didn’t miss the touch bar, but I did a little. I mentioned earlier that I’ve only used the volume and brightness sliders so far, but those features worked fine. When I go back to the key step jump, it feels like I’m backing up a lot, so I’m using the Control Center slider instead.

Finally, as you might imagine, Touch ID seems to be faster. On previous models, I felt like I had to touch my finger to pause for a bit, but this seems like a moment.

screen

The redesigned headline feature is, of course, a new screen. Thin bezel. notch. Mini LED backlight. promotion.

Thinner bezel

The thin bezel looks great. The thickness of the old MacBook Pro bezel has become frankly embarrassing when viewed with the latest premium Windows laptops. This bezel size feels modern and the actual increase in screen size is a bit modest, but it feels much larger.

I like as many screen real estate as possible. That’s why I loved the 17-inch MBP at the time. In that case, I use my MacBook in More Space mode to maximize resolution instead of PPI. However, on this model, the default resolution is perfect 2: 1 for the clearest text, and my colleagues are confident that I think it’s perfect enough to sacrifice extra resolution for it. .. He was wrong! It looks great, but it looks great at full resolution and I think it’s much easier to use.

notch

Of course, everyone wants to know what the notch looks like in actual use. After just two days of use, my answer is already:

For me, the experience is exactly like the notch on my iPhone, and I just don’t notice it anymore. It blends very well into the menu bar and I would like to place the 1080p camera at the top of the notched screen rather than the 720p camera at the top of the screen or the 1080p camera at the bottom. People can argue whether another option is possible (the evidence they present is usually a Windows PC with a 720p camera, or a two-in-one device whose screen is actually a thick tablet). But in any case, my view is that it’s a lot of fuss about nothing.

Mini LED backlight

There seems to be a lot of confusion in the non-technical press, and people describe it as a new display technology. it’s not. This is the same high quality IPS LCD screen that Apple has used for a long time. The difference is the backlight and there are more, much smaller LEDs.

But … this makes a big difference. Extra light and much better control (not lighting or different screen zones) dramatically improve contrast. Black is much blacker and white is much brighter. For maximum brightness, it is recommended to wear sunglasses first. This is seriously bright! Next time I’ll try it outside on a sunny day (I live in the UK so I think it will be May next year).

promotion

Apple has messed up the Promotion feature by showing that it’s being used by Safari during a keynote that the released version of Safari doesn’t yet support. Scrolling while browsing seems to be the most compelling advantage, so it’s really unexplainable that it doesn’t appear there.

When Apple brought ProMotion to the iPad, it didn’t seem like a big deal until I returned to the iPad without it. At first, it was a similar story here.

When I saw it in system animations such as desktop switching, I thought it was a great feature, but it wasn’t a big deal. It really stood out only when I compared it to older machines in a row.

But when I saw scrolling text in Pro Motion, I quickly realized how good it was. It’s so smooth like butter, if you see it, you really want to keep it! Unfortunately, this is pretty much limited to the Catalyst app so far. I’m very much looking forward to Apple bringing this to Safari right now!

speaker

Apple is touting the performance of the MacBook Pro speakers with each new model, and I’m always looking a little. Yes, I think the speakers are decent, but they are laptop speakers. They have been on par with very medium portable Bluetooth speakers in both quality and volume for some time, and that hasn’t changed.

Battery life

According to Apple, the maximum battery life for video is 21 hours, but what I’m always looking for is the “Wireless Web.” This is my most common machine usage, so I’d like to test it.

According to Apple, this is up to 17 hours and the brightness is set to 8 clicks. I always thought Apple was using an unrealistic level of brightness, but when I checked it was certainly the brightness I chose. (I use 100% when watching videos.)

It actually took 34 minutes for the battery level to change from 100% to 99%! Of course, that percentage may or may not be accurate.

The first time I used the machine was unusual in several ways. Spotlight was indexing. I watched a few hours of video on Plex at maximum brightness. I used Photoshop much more than usual. Third, I turned it off overnight, so battery life included what I consumed during sleep.

For all of this, I received a 10% warning in 9 hours and 8 minutes. This indicates that the total lifespan is just over 10 hours.

This is a long way from Apple’s 17-hour claim, but I think it’s better for more general usage. To be honest, the real 10 hour usage is still very good in my book. On my Intel machine, I actually used it for 5-6 hours, so this at least doubles the battery life.

We will test this for more general usage and report on it in a later article.

Thermal management

Apple has promised that the machine will run at a much lower temperature than Intel’s predecessor and will not require a fan for normal use. I can confirm both claims.

Even when performing very normal tasks, my Intel MBP 16 becomes a very hot base after long hours of use, as well as the upper section of the keyboard. Indeed, if you used it on your lap for long periods of time in the summer, you had to put a cooling mat under the machine.

On my M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro, I’ve literally never heard a fan ring once. After 10 hours or more of continuous use on the second day, the base slightly above the skin temperature and the upper section of the keyboard is perfectly cool. This is a big difference.

Application memory error

Many Mac users, including myself, see this error message and some apps are using more and more unified memory until it crashes. It’s unclear at this point if this issue is specific to the M1 Mac, but I’m relieved that it’s not a hardware issue.

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

I was really impressed with how easy it is to set up a Magic Keyboard with basically fully automatic Touch ID. When you connect your keyboard (or trackpad or mouse) using a USB-C-Lightning cable, it’s instantly recognized and paired. You can disconnect the cable immediately. Touch ID is also automatically configured to take advantage of existing fingerprint data stored on your Mac.

Apple’s claim that “it works” isn’t always accurate, as we all know, but it’s just a good example of what works.

First impression of the M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro

So far, the only drawbacks I have come up with are:

Black keyboard inset Volume and brightness controls are a bit clunky App memory error

Good side:

External Design The thin bezel mini LED backlight provides much better contrast, especially when scrolling text.Battery life (doesn’t meet Apple’s claim, but is still very impressive) Under normal use, it works beautifully and coolly without the use of a fan

Hopefully the app’s memory failure will be fixed very quickly. Assuming that proved to be the case, my only complaint is certainly a very small one, but a positive one is a very big deal.

I said I wouldn’t comment on performance because my only required need is video editing and I don’t do it often enough to make meaningful comparisons. There are many things that come from other people. But rebooting is now super fast!

Unless you have a big problem, I’ll probably write another article in a week or so if I have something to say.

If you receive your delivery, please share your own first impression in the comments. If you haven’t ordered yet, has anything changed here? Again, please let us know.

