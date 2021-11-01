Your iPhone or Apple Watch may call 911 after a car accident





Apple is considering adding crash detection to iPhones and Watches. Technology giants have previously advertised similar features, but their main use was to detect serious falls. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple may add an update feature as early as next year to look for specific signs of a car accident and automatically call emergency services in the event of an accident.

This feature relies on built-in sensors on the iPhone and Apple Watch, such as accelerometers that monitor G-force during impact. It’s not clear from the WSJ whether this feature will be limited to next year’s iPhone and Apple Watch models, or whether it will apply to older hardware.

I think this may work on older models as well. Apple advertised something similar, or at least related, in one of its 2017 keynotes. There, a person wearing an Apple Watch talks about a car accident.

The person, who is only called Casey in the ad, couldn’t reach for the iPhone after the rollover. Casey sought help using the Apple Watch’s emergency SOS feature. Surprisingly, Emergency SOS works on Apple Watch without cellular radio by piggybacking the cellular radio of the connected iPhone.

According to the WSJ, Apple has been testing crash detection for about a year on anonymous data collected on iPhones and Apple Watches. According to the report, the data corresponds to millions of impacts.

I think this is a good sign for the features that apply to the current model, as the data comes from these in the first place. Indeed, this seems to be just a way to make the feature official and put Apple on an equal footing with its competitors. According to Macrumors, Google’s Pixel smartphone already has this feature.

Overall, it’s a great feature that looks like an evolution of the OnStars auto-crash response, which debuted in 1996. General Motors tells the WSJ that OnStar will respond to more than 6,000 crash notifications a month, so it doesn’t depend on the car manufacturer for such features Phones and smartwatches tell the number of people who can use it Just increase.

