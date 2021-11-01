Call of Duty 2022 is reportedly a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019 and includes a new Warzone map.





Next year’s Call of Duty title will be a direct sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare, according to a report by Tom Henderson of VGC.

Prolific CoD Leakers could be included in the sequel, including campaign details, integration into the highly popular Battle Royale War Zone, and a third unreleased game mode similar to Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone. I posted a complete report on things.

The biggest news in the report is about Warzone and all-new maps that may appear in the game. Vanguard will add a new map, the Caldera, in a Warzone Pacific update later this year. And it seems that the 2022 title can do the same.

Henderson reports that the map includes the location of the original Modern Warfare 2 such as “a significantly expanded version of the favela and other classic arenas such as Afghanistan, quarries, terminals and trailer parks”. doing.

Those places would seem appropriate for the rumored theme and place of the 2022 title. Henderson said the campaign will be “focused on the drug war against the Colombian cartel” and will work harder on the 2019 Modern Warfare campaign. It is said to feature characters returning from Task Force 141, which was teased at the end of MW’s campaign and expanded with Warzone and MW’s seasonal content.

According to Henderson, the third unnamed mode is an alternative to zombies, a combination of PvP and PvE. He states that “players are expected to fight Cartel AI with their friends as they try to complete purpose-based missions within the same MW2 Warzone map.”

Obviously, the information in Henderson’s report hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the reporter had previously spoken early on unpublished details of future CoD titles in the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/call-of-duty/news/cod-2022-reportedly-sequel-modern-warfare-2019-new-warzone-map

