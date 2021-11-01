Before the pack – TechCrunch





What makes earphone reviews so difficult is that the two sets of ears are not exactly the same. The two ears are not exactly the same period. As someone who feels pain from using the wrong set for a long time, you can understand the importance of finding the right pair.

I was worried when Beats Fit Pro first leaked. In terms of design, it looks like the Studio Buds released by an Apple subsidiary in the summer, but there’s one big difference. It’s a wing. Wings, tip, eartips, fins, no matter what you call them, I hate them. In fact, I react visceral to their sights — the weird little pointed ones you intended to get stuck in your ears.

Now, I admit that much of this is a takeover from testing training headphones a few years ago. At that time, the wings were, on the downside, made of hard plastic that was as sharp as it looked. And from a stability standpoint, for example, you can understand how such a function works in the long run, but unless absolutely necessary, in or near sensitive parts of the body. I try not to put sharp objects on it.

Despite my first hesitation, I’m glad to report that my concerns have been exaggerated. Fit Pros are comfortable. Surprisingly so. The buds themselves are fairly small, and the eartips add wingspan to the design. It differs from Powerbeats Pro in that it, but it allows you to perform tasks with significantly less plastic. The key to a successful hint is its size and shape, and equally important is the fact that the silicone from which they are made is malleable. In other words, it keeps things stationary without digging into the surrounding cartilage.

I will stop calling them the most comfortable earphones I have tested. To be honest, the difference is probably in their older siblings, Powerbeats Pro. Its design is large and a bit cumbersome, but the over-the-ear replaces the weight and pressure of the buds. The Fit Pro weighs only 11.2 grams, but can be worn for extended periods of time.

They also do a good job of keeping things right. I recently started running again and have tried all kinds of earphones (with limited success). When considering fixing headphones during a workout, we tend to (of course) focus on body movements. What we tend to ignore is how it combines with sweat, making it difficult to keep the buds in place and groping to adjust them.

The Fit Pro outperformed any other recent vintage bud in this regard. If you’re mainly looking for a pair of gym buds, these are (so to speak) hard to beat. The wing tip meets the bud and forms a physical button. That meant it was pushed at the end farthest from the tip. Pressing in the middle puts more pressure on your ears. Press once to play / pause / answer the call, press twice to skip the track forward, press three times to return, and press and hold to switch between ANC mode and transparent mode.

This kind of physical button is needed for workout headphones. Sweat makes the touch a little trickier. The biggest drawback of this front is that it’s relatively small in size, so if you need to adjust a button during a workout, you can accidentally press the button. But it’s still far ahead of most earphones for this purpose. It’s also a great change from Studio Buds, which I found very difficult to maintain in place while running.

Note that attaching the wing tip to the button means that it cannot be removed or replaced by the user. That’s a little disappointing. It’s great to be able to get rid of the hints when you’re done with your workout, but that can compromise structural integrity — and that’s probably another thing you’ll lose. However, if the wing tip is damaged, you will need to return everything (during warranty). Apple / Beats does not sell the bits individually.

The sound here is good — quite similar to what you get with other beats. In other words, the bass is heavy. For example, if you’re looking for a bud to enjoy the subtle nuances of jazz, I recommend something from Sony. These are for throwing exciting playlists and running headphones. Certainly there is a place for that. Active noise canceling is also excellent. It did a good job of blocking ambient street noise and bad gym music, especially when replacing a large pair of silicon chips.

Owned by Apple, it’s probably not surprising that Buds work best on iOS devices. This is mainly because it contains the H1 chip. In addition to fast pairing and automatic device switching, you can take advantage of Find My features and Spatial Audio. The last bit, also available on various AirPods, uses head tracking to redirect the sound of the audio. In short, it provides a speaker-like experience for listening to music and allocating audio locations based on FaceTime screen layout. To be honest, it feels new for now. Android users, on the other hand, need to download the Beats app for a complete experience.

One of the unprecedented consequences of moving from a loop to a wing tip is to get a significantly smaller charging case. The Powerbeats Pros case is a monster. Fit Pros aren’t small for any stretch (much larger than AirPods), but they’re actually small enough to carry in your pocket. And, thanks to some hardware advances, you can actually get more combination batteries in Fit in 27 hours compared to 24 hours. The bud itself is rated as 6-7 hours depending on the application. The case takes about 90 minutes to fully charge and charges via USB-C. This is a clear advantage for those of us who are hiring big Lightning fans. However, points will be lost except for wireless charging.

Interestingly, FitPro doesn’t really replace the rest of the Beats family. Power Beats Pro, Studio Buds, and all tether units are stuck together. There’s a bit of verbosity here, but Beats is always defeating a bit faster than its parent company on the front lines.

For $ 199, it’s between Beats Studio and Powerbeats Pro. But for most cases (especially those who exercise often), they are the best bet of the bunch. They are up for pre-orders today and will begin shipping on November 5th.

