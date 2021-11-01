Epic Unplugs Fortnite in China – TechCrunch





Epic Games today announced the end of its work to bring Fortnite, a mega-title for video games, to the Chinese market.

The company officially announced that long-term testing of popular shooter titles in China will end on November 15. We will stop accepting new users from today.

Chinese internet giant Tencent owns a stake in Epic Games and owns Riot Games, another American gaming company that has recorded international game hits in its portfolio.

The Chinese gaming industry has been scrutinized by new regulations in recent months, and the domestic government is working to limit youth gaming time. The impact of the Chinese Communist Party’s move to shorten time among the younger population is not yet clear, but the decision may have created the economics of building Fortnite for China.

Epic has created a China-specific version of Fortnite. This was a well-known variation of the title in other parts of the world. The gamer-based wiki details various character graphics, such as gameplay and monetization changes, as well as a set of differences to comply with local law. The same article states that after a certain amount of play time, users are no longer able to earn in-game experience points.

The decision to suspend Fortnite China can be seen as a response to the country’s changing gaming market. Mathematics is simply not clarified, as more limits are imposed on game time and microtransaction limits make it less likely to be monetized.

It’s worth seeing another American company pulling popular products out of China’s digital arena following LinkedIn’s own decision last month. These two moves emphasize how difficult it is for non-Chinese companies to offer products domestically.

Other cultural content is not very good. The recent Marvel movie “Eternals” does not appear to be released in the country, probably because its director, Beijing-born Chloe Zhao, made comments that he interpreted as criticizing the country.

The regulatory environment and mitigation capabilities, or interest in bringing global films and games to China, will further isolate the country from international culture. And perhaps, conversely, it limits China’s ability to gain soft power through its own cultural creations.

Anyway, Fortnite’s Chinese fans are nearing the end of their ability to play games using tricks to evade Chinese authorities.

Epic Games has not commented on the closure beyond the following statement (translated into English below) shared with Chinese players.

To Fortnite China players:

The Fortnite Chinas Beta test is over and the server will be shut down shortly. See below for more information.

We will close the new user registration entrance and game download portal at 11:00 am on Monday, November 1st.

At 11:00 am on Monday, November 15th, Fortnite’s server will be turned off and players will not be able to connect to the game through the WeGame client.

Thanks to all Fortnite China players for participating in the beta and riding the battle bus.

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding server closure, please click here to submit your feedback.

