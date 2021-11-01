Are you preparing your island for Animal Crossing: New Horizon Updates?





Animal Crossing It’s been about a year since I last visited New Horizons Eggs. Having played a lot of Animal Crossing New Reef, I recently knew what to expect when I relaunched, following the jammed Animal Crossing Direct: weeds everywhere, cockroaches at home, and villagers. Is more disappointed than I was when my dad wanted to be a game journalist.

“Well, well, well,” they would say. “See who came back to CRAWLING after months. I thought you were dead!” After all, I’m the only one who can decorate the island and make decisions.

Diana still lives in the bathroom. Diana, let me help you!

Rex has wanted to move for years, but apparently he needs my permission to do so. Sherb was collecting the trash I wanted to unload. Lost and Found is full of things that only I can claim. Totake is playing for an empty audience, and Gulliver is probably dead.

Well, I’m back now, and just because I was finally fascinated by the new content. Even if I’ve never had a cup of coffee in my life, I’m a big fan of Brewster. With the addition of agriculture and cooking, there’s a lot more to do in the game besides decoration. Kappei Island also looks very similar to the existing uninhabited islands, but with a few extra flora and fauna, it is intriguing.

But my island fills me with despair. I spent a lot of time terraforming, renovating, planning and building, but once it’s all done, well … it’s not that much fun anymore. I still have some options, but I don’t like any of them …

Option 1: Start over, don’t let this happen again (Image: Nintendo Life)

You know how you feel when you go to save an essay you’ve been working on all day, and are the files corrupted? The idea of ​​having to redo it all is enough to make you sick. Well, it’s like how it feels to start over.

I don’t lie. I really like the idea of ​​being able to create something fresh without being tied to what I’ve already done. Most of the reason my island bores me is that it’s all done already. There are few new ones, and the area I’ve been creating for a long time is a hassle to dismantle. It’s much easier to build it all in doooooown.

But … then I think about my Ironwood DIY recipe. Furniture for my special event. My clothes. My complete museum. All these things, I like to have. I like to be able to search around the inflated storage box according to my own decoration ideas. Basically no friends are playing the game, so it’s very difficult to get everything you need, so I don’t want to do it again!

I don’t want to lose eggs. I love eggs. It represents all the work I put into it, and I would be sad to lose all of it. But it’s also an albatross around my neck and drags me down. Maybe I should just free myself.

Option 2: Tom refurbishing the island gets it. (Image: Nintendo Life)

This option is probably the easiest and most rewarding option, and I’ve seen several people do it on social media. I can keep everything, but choose some “sections” of the island to start over. A cool but mechanically useless graveyard and an outdoor pizzeria that is theoretically cute but not used by anyone.

Some of my friends could even terraform everything into a flat island and decorate it with fresh new ideas. This is an ideal scenario. If you have the time, you can build cafes, restaurants, playgrounds, and update them to get them up and running.

But I know how much work this will be. In-game terraforming is a pain in the buttocks and I don’t miss it. Having to go back and forth between my small inventory to get things done also sounds like a nightmare trying to bring one item into the grocery at a time. No thank you. Of course there is a new storage, but it might help … but I have to find and buy it first.

This will take years and I don’t want to do it again (Image: Nintendo Life)

And apparently, I forgot all the controls, so redecorating is a bit difficult. When I was exploring the other day, I accidentally erased it, so it took 10 minutes to restore the floor pattern to its original position. Getting ACNH to do what you want is difficult at best. When you can’t remember how to do things, it’s almost impossible.

Also, my island was intentionally laid out to put things exactly where I wanted, so if I reused that space for a farm or gyroid choir, in fact I really really You may not reach the desired location. For example, the graveyard is hidden in the upper left, and my gyroid is worth more than that. [How about getting the gyroids in the sea where they belong? – Ed]

Option 3: How do I feel when someone tells me to live with the results of my decision (Image: Nintendo Life)

If I really don’t want to refurbish or create a new space, I can always … live with what I have created. I know the sunk cost fallacy tells me that I can’t destroy what I’ve made for a long time, it’s ridiculous, but also … I have time to play ACNH It’s much less than it was. When it came out, I was working for 4 days! And I was trapped inside! Really, anyone was free.

I think I was able to deal with it, and I can accept the fact that I will never be one of those “aesthetic” Animal Crossing people. Hah.

My house is really nice. I spent years on it. (Image: Nintendo Life)

Maybe I could have hired Mr. Resetti to rob the entire place overnight … a horrific storm could occur, everything but the buildings was washed away into the sea, I We are not responsible.

But the problem is. NS. thing. teeth. All of these are somewhat tired. I don’t want to be too demanding here … but I wish I had the option to start over and keep everything.

Maybe you can just hire Mr. Resetti to bulldose the entire location overnight and all the decorations will be automatically returned to storage. A terrifying storm can occur and everything but the buildings can be washed away into the sea, making me liable.

Or, at this point, it’s just a bin. A bin where you can put all the useless DIY. Please.

Perhaps there is option 4: denial. I refused to admit my island and instead jumped into Happy Home Paradise DLC content and was able to decorate the islands and homes of other characters and live alive through them. Who knows, it may reinvigorate my desire to refurbish my own island!

rejection! It’s great! (Image: Nintendo Life)

But there is more than one correct answer. All options are a little work at best, and a lot of work at worst. And, well, games shouldn’t really feel like work (unless you want them). But tell me … what are your plans? Have you started yet? how are you? And what should I do?

When the update is released on November 5th, we’ll see what we’re doing, but for now, let us know in the comments about your experience of shattering your village!

