Meet the last eight new villagers of Animal Crossing New Horizons

Last week, the personalities of the last eight villagers of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp were revealed through Pocket Camp. Their pocket camp iterations also included a wide range of proverbs, taglines, and character descriptions that they liked, giving me enough information to perform a vibe check.

Each of these little guys, especially Quinn, passes by firmly. Quinn’s energy I desperately want to embody.

Focused on ionic astrology, the normal personality is similar to someone who spends too much time and money in a crystal shop. I’m sure her witch TikTok’s presence is perfectly superior or very frustrating, depending on who you’re talking to. Fortunately, she doesn’t seem to curse me with her many cute rocks, despite my light roasting.

Quinns’ favorite saying is, “When you step on violet, you smell forgiveness. It’s fascinating and unpretentious. It tells a lot about her entire deal. She at a second-hand bookstore. If you see it, you won’t know if she was there for aesthetics or if she’s really obsessed with books. I’m going to give her a suspicious benefit. Her impeccable Perhaps a completely spared style and her cool sister’s personality make her a tasty essential for me, and for everyone else.

Cephalobot is still a self-righteous villager, a robot octopus man who is fascinating to me. Sadly, his tagline at Pocket Camp is Donk Donk, and in my book he has lost some points. He’s like a good little guy who may or may not be able to vaporize your other villagers with his keen eyes (he’s almost certainly leaning, but he’s still vigilant).

Some brands may or may not be mob bosses. I love this grumpy little nerd. Even if he actually runs a criminal syndicate, it’s clear that modeling on the Marlon Brando deserves playful bullying. His catchphrase is gabeesh, which I find very interesting. I can’t help worshiping him. I hope his criminal enterprise will help him well.

I would be disappointed if something happened to Sasha, a lazy femboy living in New Horizons. When first revealed, his gender was heavily debated by the community and many thought he was a girl. It’s nice to see them wrong and this very special kind of guy translated into the animal crossing world.

The rules. Her fit is astounding, her mood is pure white, she just … looks nice. According to Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, her favorite saying is that the devil you know is better than the devil you know. This is surprisingly ominous than the traditional devil version you know. If an energetic villager warns you about the devil, beware of her. Also, in my heart she is very close to Quinn. They look just like a good pair.

Petri is a snooty science mouse that deserves a break, but never breaks. Her catchphrase is mmhmm, which is objectively good. It conveys both active listening and a feeling of fatigue. This is a good combination. Her favorite saying is that our DNA is just the beginning of the story. We love the Queen of Non-Biological Determinists.

Tiansheng is a jock that appears to be based on Sun Wukong from Journey to the West. He loves small shoes. He is Leo Obscuring all this is his tagline wuwu. This manages to repeat (and exacerbate) the horrifying uwu. His favorite saying is that the world is more bloated than you ever know completely. This almost causes me physical pain, which is why Tiansheng rarely passes my personal vibe check. You are on thin ice, buddy.

Personally, I think these eight little weirdos are a great see-off to New Horizons. You can desperately expect to convince them to move to the island’s coast on November 5th, when the final major update of the game and the DLC will be officially released.

