



Battlefield 2042 is arguably the most flashy first-person shooter in EA, with 128 multiplayer support and weather effects that will surely push your gaming PC to the limit. Thankfully, futuristic FPS games have three RTX features, and the latest trailer gives you a glimpse into what Nvidia DLSS, ray tracing, and Reflex are doing.

Gameplay trailers captured using Nvidia GeForce RTX series cards showcase the visual benefits of DLSSAI upscaling, along with the Green Team’s ray tracing ambient occlusion. Needless to say, Battlefield 2042’s extreme weather benefits from high-quality reflections, especially on wet terrain and smooth surfaces, but DLSS also serves to enable the experience. This means that if you don’t enable AI upscaling, most graphics cards will kneel just because of the particle effects you see in this trailer.

Before making a fuss about the Battlefield 2042 fidelity feature, please note that DLSS requires an Nvidia RTX series card. Thankfully, the Nvidia Reflex is available on newer cards than the GeForce GTX 900 series, so your shots will be true even if you’re running an older rig. Indeed, it’s hard to understand the gist of Reflex’s low latency benefits by looking at the trailer. Nonetheless, its inclusion is the cherry on top of a fun RTX frost cake that will surely make Battlefield 2042 an absolute treat.

Of course, features like DLSS can help enhance gameplay on both old and new systems, but your personal experience may differ from the latest trailers from EA. Sure, RTX cards are more likely to run games, but if your daily driver is an RTX laptop GPU, your mileage will be different compared to top-end desktop models like the RTX 3080.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to review Battlefield 2042’s system requirements before participating in the EA’s FPS fold on your PC. If you’re still wondering, “Can you run Battlefield 2042?”, A friend of PCGameBenchmark can help.

{“schema”: {“page”: {“content”: {“headline”: “The latest trailer for Battlefield 2042 is a Nvidia RTX and DLSS-enhanced treat”, “type”: “news”, “category”: “battlefield- 2042”}, “user”: {” loginstatus”: false}, “game”: {” publisher”: “EA”, “Genre”: “FPS”, “title”: “Battlefield 2042″, ” Genre “:[“FPS”,”esports”]}}}}

