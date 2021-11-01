Zenimax job listings could be a hint for new Quake games





The original Quake was recently remastered through Steam, and since then there have been rumors that a new game in the series may be imminent.

For many, the glorious era of FPS games always goes back to the 90’s. This is especially true of id Software’s early works such as Wolfenstein, Doom 1, Doom 2, and Quake in 1996. As John Romero recently discussed Quake’s speed, it’s a game that’s imprinted on older gamers with Gothic architecture, an unforgettable soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails, and fast-paced action. With the recent renewal of the classic Dark Shooter through Steam, there’s a hopeful story of a new game in the series, and some recent job listings suggest that such a dream could come true. May suggest.

According to a series of job listings posted on id Software’s parent company Zenimax’s website, the company is hiring a large number of new employees working at Doom and Quake studios. Details of the projects new entrants are working on are not given, but some of the advertised posts state that candidates will help develop a “long-term iconic action FPS”, Skybox. The artist’s vacancies are in a “sci-fi and fantasy” environment. This may indicate a devotion to more Quake, with dark and fantastic assets.

You might want to say that it might be related to a new Doom game, but the restarted series is more advanced for hellish, almost horror aesthetics, so sci-fi and fantasy. It doesn’t fit the call of. Even if Zenimax isn’t thinking about hiring a full person for a new Quake game, it can be argued that restarting Quake will definitely not fail. Games in the mid-’90s are 25 years old, and enough time has passed to guarantee that the game will be recreated with the latest gaming technology. But brand new entries in the series will be welcomed as well, if not more.

Either way, there’s something exciting on the card that looks like you can go back and listen to the old school FPS games. The recent Quake remaster was popular, implementing 4K visuals and restoring one of John Romero’s old maps. The game world seems to be at the peak of remastering and remakes, bringing new life to old games for modern viewers. Now it seems like a great opportunity to revive id’s classic Gothic shooter.

Quake is one of the most influential FPS games of its generation, and perhaps even more. It’s pretty big news that Zenimax is looking for people working on sci-fi and fantasy games that call id Software’s “iconic” series. It’s exciting to know exactly what the studio is doing, but it will be some time before the news about what actually happens is released.

Quake Remastered is available on Steam.

