Facebook researchers build better skin and fingertips for softer, more sensitive robots – TechCrunch





According to Facebook AI Research, next-generation robots should, of course, be much better at using tactile sensations rather than emotions. And to advance the ball in this relatively new area of ​​AI and robotics research, the company and its partners are a new kind of cheap, durable, and mechanical friend that provides a basic and reliable tactile sensation. Built an electronic skin and fingertips.

It’s clear why Facebook is looking at robot skins exactly, so AI director Yann LeCun preemptively picked it up in a media call to unveil a new project.

Curiously, he recalled that it started with Zuckerberg pointing out that there seemed to be no good reason to consider robotics. LeCun seems to have begun to consider this as an issue, but soon a clear answer came up. If Facebook is in the business of providing intelligent agents, isn’t it a self-respecting tech company? Next, those agents need to understand the world beyond the output of cameras and microphones.

Tactile isn’t very good at determining if it’s a picture of a cat or dog or who is talking in the room, but more if the robot or AI plans to interact with the real world. I need something.

“What we are good at is understanding pixels and appearance,” said Roberto Calandra, a research scientist at FAIR. “But understanding the world goes beyond that. To justify this, we need to move towards a physical understanding of the object.”

Cameras and microphones are cheap and there are many tools to process that data efficiently, but the same is not true for touch. Sophisticated pressure sensors are not a typical consumer product, so useful ones tend to stay in the lab or industrial environment.

DIGIT was released in 2020 as an open source design. Use a small camera pointed at the pad to generate a detailed image of the item being touched. You can see the fingertips themselves in the image above. It’s very sensitive, as you can see from the detailed maps you can create when you touch different items.

The roots of the ReSkin project date back to 2009. I wrote about a MIT project called GelSight in 2014, but in 2020 the company spun out again and is now a manufacturing partner for this well-documented touch approach. Basically, the magnetic particles are suspended on a soft gel surface, and the magnetometer below them senses the displacement of those particles and converts their movement into an accurate force map of the pressure that causes the movement.

One of the advantages of GelSight type systems is that the hard components of the chip, such as magnetometers and logic, are completely separated from the soft components, which are flexible pads impregnated with magnetic dots. This means that the surface is dirty or scratched and can be easily replaced, and sensitive areas can be safely hidden underneath.

In the case of ReSkin, it means that you can get touch information from the whole by connecting a bundle of chips of any shape, placing a magnetic elastomer slab on it, and integrating the signals. Uh … it’s not that simple, because you have to adjust it and everything, but it’s a lot easier than any other artificial skin system that could be operated on a scale larger than a few square inches.

It can also be a small dog shoe.

Such pressure sensitive surfaces make it easier for robots and other devices to sense the presence of objects and obstacles, for example, without relying on extra friction from joints applying force in that direction. This can make the assistive robots much more calm and touch-responsive, rather than having many assistive robots in the first place. But part of the reason is that they don’t have a good tactile sensation, so they can’t trust not to crush things or people!

Facebook’s job here is not to make new ideas, but to make effective approaches more accessible and affordable. The software framework is open and the devices are fairly cheap to buy, making it easier for other researchers to enter the field.

