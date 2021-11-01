Red Dead Redemption Remaster in the Works, Grand Theft Auto 6 in Development Hell





Grand Theft Auto 6 seems to be forever elusive, and recent rumors suggest that rock stars are putting more effort into the project.

Today, the era of remastering has arrived in the world of video games. A Grand Theft Auto trilogy is underway, and games such as Alan Wake and Crysis have all recently been given new leases. Speaking of upcoming GTA remasters, fans may wonder where things related to the next article in the Open World Series are and if other remasters are in progress. Rockstar remains silent about updates, especially for GTA 6, and it’s up to the fans to guess.

Not only is the location of Grand Theft Auto 6 a mystery, according to recent reports, but the game is now in development hell, and the elements of the project appear to have changed over the years. This rumor comes from YouTuber Rockstar Mag in France, a trusted leaker for everything related to GTA games. He said in the franchise’s sixth installment, he resumed development when Dan Houser left the company last year.

However, on the contrary, the studio may be currently working on a remaster of the first Red Dead Redemption. This is what fans have been thinking of as a possibility since the GTA remaster was announced. Rockstar Mag’s Chris speculates that this isn’t just an increase in resolution, it’s a remaster that incorporates new graphics assets. Chris also stipulates that if an RDR remaster is in progress, it is unlikely to be released soon. It also explains why developers are still kicking the heels about Grand Theft Auto 6.

At this point, it should be emphasized that these are just rumors. With the announcement of GTA 5 10 years ago, fans seem to be waiting for some information on follow-up. If GTA 6 was in development hell, it’s a shame, especially given that it’s becoming one of the most anticipated games in recent game history. Conversely, given that remasters and remakes are currently in vogue and very popular with gamers, it makes sense for rock stars to work on remastering Red Dead Redemption.

As GTA fans are scrutinizing the landscape for clues about Game 6, the community seems to be anxious for news about it. Over time, rock stars seem to be less and less enthusiastic about moving forward. Indeed, GTA 5 and GTA: Online is such a money spinner so far.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be under development.

