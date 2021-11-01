The world is a spin-off of an open world like Genshin





Screenshot: Tencent / Kotaku

This weekend, Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty: Mobile developer TiMi Studio announced the development of Honor of Kings: World. It will be an AAA open world game based on the blockbuster mobile MOBA, Honor of Kings.

It is difficult to exaggerate how big Honor of Kings is as intellectual property. This mobile MOBA game is the most popular game in the world, with over 100 million people per day last year and recently leading the Genshin Impact in terms of revenue (because the honor was released in 2015). , Earn higher amounts overall). It’s not apple-to-apple, but League of Legends reported 8 million simultaneous daily players in 2019.

Honor of Kings was devised because Chinese tech giant Tencent couldn’t convince Riot Games to adapt League of Legends to mobile devices. Initially, it caused controversy that it was too similar to the league, but set a record for the first game, reaching 100 million players a day. Honor student matches are shorter and simpler than league games, making it easier for casual players to participate in MOBA games. However, honor has received considerable public criticism for being perceived as the cause of Chinese youth game addiction.

From the look of the trailer, the world is an action RPG that takes place in a fantasy world. The official trailer will have English subtitles and the game will be released globally. Earlier this year, the studio said it was very likely developed by TiMi Montreal to develop an ambitious AAA service-driven open-world game across multiple platforms.

Weibo’s official account in China states that award-winning novelist Liu Cixin will help build the world. Cixin is best known for the acclaimed science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, which is currently being adopted by Netflix, but lesser for his controversial beliefs about camps. The developers of Honor of Kings will work with him on more game projects in the future.

As an attempt at an open world AAA game, Honor of Kings: The world seems to follow the path built by Genshin Impact. Both have live service components, both are planned for simultaneous global launch, and both have story elements based on Chinese mythology.

G / O media may receive fees

There is currently no release date, but Weibo’s official account in China states that World will be released globally on multiple platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/worlds-most-popular-game-is-getting-triple-a-open-worl-1847977539 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos